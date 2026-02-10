Ranking Movers: Joint reaches new heights in Abu Dhabi

Women’s doubles

Maya Joint’s second WTA doubles title earned her a second-straight rankings spike, achieving a new career-best. The 19-year-old moved up 10 spots to world No.37 after partnering with Ekaterina Alexandrova to hoist the trophy in Abu Dhabi.

She becomes the second-straight Australian to win the doubles crown at the tournament after Ellen Perez triumphed with Jelena Ostapenko in 2025.

Locally, Petra Hule and Elena Micic enjoyed significant rises after they reached the final of the first Australian Pro Tour event for 2026 in Brisbane.

Hule returned to the top 200, improving to world No.191, while Micic closes in on her career-best ranking of world No.216, currently seven places away.

Aussie top 10 Player Ranking Move Ellen Perez No.21 0 Storm Hunter No.28 -1 Maya Joint No.37 +10 Olivia Gadecki No.74 -9 Talia Gibson No.110 -5 Kimberly Birrell No.111 -4 Priscilla Hon No.129 -4 Petra Hule No.191 +23 Taylah Preston No.207 +8 Elena Micic No.223 +17

Women’s singles

Talia Gibson’s successful return to the Australian Pro Tour saw her climb up the rankings. The 21-year-old claimed her eleventh ITF title at the W75 tournament in Brisbane without dropping a set.

Gibson jumped to world No.112 as a result, moving up six places. She will aim to further improve her ranking when she competes at the second Brisbane Pro Tour event this week.

Meanwhile, following her strong start to the 2026 season, Olivia Gadecki is now ranked inside the Australian top 10, improving to world No.180.

The 23-year-old recorded her biggest victory in 16 months at the Brisbane International, defeating world No.37 Ann Li to progress to the second round. She also won a round of Australian Open 2026 qualifying, prevailing against 22nd seed Arantxa Rus in straight sets.

Aussie top 10 Player Ranking Move Maya Joint No.30 -1 Daria Kasatkina No.61 -1 Ajla Tomljanovic No.74 0 Kimberly Birrell No.96 -12 Talia Gibson No.112 +6 Maddison Inglis No.125 -13 Priscilla Hon No.128 -2 Taylah Preston No.151 -3 Emerson Jones No.162 +1 Olivia Gadecki No.180 +4

Men’s doubles

For the first time since June 2023, nine Australians feature inside the ATP doubles top 100 after Blake Bayldon won the Brisbane Challenger doubles title with Marc Polmans.

Bayldon moved up seven places to world No.99 to obtain his first top-100 ranking in two months. His rise, along with Polmans and Jason Kubler’s men’s doubles final run at Australian Open 2026, ensured the feat was achieved.

Polmans also boosted his ranking by four places after the Brisbane Pro Tour event.

Aussie top 10 Player Ranking Move John-Patrick Smith No.39 0 John Peers No.57 -2 Rinky Hijikata No.60 -2 Marc Polmans No.64 +4 Jordan Thompson No.65 -1 Matt Ebden No.67 -1 Jason Kubler No.70 +1 Matthew Romios No.81 +3 Blake Bayldon No.99 +7 Patrick Harper No.131

-10

Men’s singles

Of the players within Australia’s men’s singles top 10, Brisbane Challenger finalists, Dane Sweeny and Tristan Schoolkate, were the biggest beneficiaries of the latest rankings update.

Sweeny, the Brisbane champion, continued to improve on his career-high ranking. For the first time, the New South Welshman is ranked inside the top 150, moving to world No.138.

Meanwhile, Schoolkate is on the verge of a top-100 return as he climbed to world No.102.

Aussie top 10 Player Ranking Move Alex de Minaur No.8 -2 Alexei Popyrin No.50 +1 James Duckworth No.83 +3 Aleksandar Vukic No.88 +3 Adam Walton No.93 -12 Tristan Schoolkate No.102 +12 Jordan Thompson No.111 -1 Rinky Hijikata No.113 -10 Chris O'Connell No.119 0 Dane Sweeny No.138

+13

