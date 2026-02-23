Aussie Watch: De Minaur leads Acapulco charge

After claiming silverware in Rotterdam last week, Alex de Minaur returns to another tournament where he has a successful track record.

He is one of four Australians competing in the main draw of the Acapulco Open, joining James Duckworth, Adam Walton and Tristan Schoolkate.

Opting not to play in 2025, De Minaur is currently on a 10-match winning streak at the Mexican event. Targeting his third Acapulco title, having won in 2023 and 2024, the world No.6 seeks to join Spaniards Rafael Nadal and David Ferrer as the only players to win the Acapulco Open three times.

De Minaur will also move into outright sixth place for most ATP titles won by an Australian in the Open era if he claims the crown, surpassing Mark Philippoussis and Pat Rafter.

In doubles, John Peers will play alongside American Evan King, while Rinky Hijikata and Adam Walton feature in the final round of doubles qualifying.

After winning his first singles match of 2026 in Doha last week, Alexei Popyrin hopes to build on that form when he faces Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak in the opening round of the ATP 500 in Dubai.

READ: Popyrin sets up Sinner clash in Doha

Although Popyrin will not defend his doubles crown at the tournament, John-Patrick Smith aims to become the ninth Australian male to win the men’s doubles event, joining the likes of Todd Woodbridge, Mark Woodforde and John Fitzgerald.

At the WTA 250 event in Austin, United States, Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic faces seven-time major winner Venus Williams in her first-round singles match, while Kimberly Birrell takes on eighth-seeded Croatian Petra Marcinko.

Twelve months after making her return in Austin, Storm Hunter will compete at the same tournament, this time as the No.1 doubles seed alongside Taylor Townsend.

The world No.26 strives for her first doubles title of the year following strong campaigns at the Australian Open and Doha, reaching the third round and quarterfinals, respectively. They battle local duo Peyton Stearns and Williams in their first match. Meanwhile, Birrell pairs up with American Caty McNally as she aims for her first WTA doubles title.

Priscilla Hon will also compete at the Merida Open in Mexico following Sloane Stephens' withdrawal.

ACAPULCO ATP 500

Aussies in singles: Alex de Minaur (6), James Duckworth (80), Adam Walton (93), Tristan Schoolkate (108), Rinky Hijikata (113)

Aussies in doubles: John Peers (with Evan King)



DUBAI ATP 500

Aussies in singles: Alexei Popyrin (50)

Aussies in doubles: John-Patrick Smith (with Adam Pavlasek)

MERIDA WTA 500

Aussies in singles: Priscilla Hon (130)



AUSTIN WTA 250

Aussies in singles: Ajla Tomljanovic (73), Kimberly Birrell (94)

Aussies in doubles: Storm Hunter (with Taylor Townsend), Kimberly Birrell (with Caty McNally)

SANTIAGO ATP 250

Aussies in doubles: Matthew Romios (with Ariel Behar)

Save over 60% off a 12-month subscription and have access to the ATP, WTA, Australian Pro Tour & Junior Nationals with beIN SPORTS