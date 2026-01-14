AO 2026 Qualifying: Hunter continues Australian Open dream

It has been a long road back to playing at Melbourne Park for Storm Hunter. Australian Open 2026 qualifying marks the first time since rupturing her Achilles in April 2024 that Hunter has competed at the venue.

Countless hours spent hitting balls on a scooter at the National Tennis Centre throughout her rehabilitation with coach Rohan Fisher and husband, Loughlin, have prepared the 31-year-old for this moment. Visualising a return to the court as she rehabbed at the same venue only willed her on even more.

“In 2024, when I made the third round after qualifying was unbelievable. It was a dream come true for me, and then after my Achilles, I would come and hit with [my foot] on a scooter … just hitting on these courts and being like ‘okay, the goal is to get back out here moving, playing in front of crowds,” said the West Australian turned Melburnian. “There was obviously nothing set up.

“I had a few tears during those moments just not knowing [whether I would return], that’s why yesterday was so emotional, just to come back and be like, ‘okay, it’s the next chapter and that was really special. It didn’t matter for me whether it was quallies or main draw, just to be out on the courts again’.”

Happy birthday, Maddy Inglis 🎁



The Western Australian is through to the final round of #AO26 qualifying! pic.twitter.com/siQBRSLmEC — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) January 14, 2026

After a 6-4 7-6(1) victory over No.27 seed Lola Radivojevic on Wednesday, Hunter now stands one win away from making her main-draw return. While Hunter was yet to comprehend the magnitude post-match, a double fist pump from Nicole Pratt mid-interview told the story.

“Pratty’s been in my corner since I was 16, 17,” she said of the Culture Amp Billie Jean King Cup coach, who was in her courtside box at KIA Arena against Radivojevic. “She’s the one who believed in me from the start when I was on the courts in WA on my own. She was the one that was like, ‘I believe in you’, and I’m very lucky that she’s so passionate.

“She’s put a lot of work into me, even when I started playing singles last year and I was playing, it was terrible. I was crying mid-matches and she just kept me on the straight and narrow, and was like, ‘we’re gonna get there’. Days like this make it worth it for her as well as me.”

Hunter meets Taylor Townsend in her final-round match on Thursday, as the Australian aims to qualify for her seventh Australian Open singles campaign.

Pratt’s support also helped Maddison Inglis progress to the final round of qualifying. With Pratt and Sam Stosur watching courtside, Inglis came from a break down to defeat American Claire Liu 7-6(6) 2-6 6-4 on her 28th birthday.

“It was a pretty good birthday present. Probably couldn’t ask for my birthday to go any better,” she said. “To ave their support is really special. I think Pratty came from Storm’s match after she had finished so it was perfect timing.

“I love having Pratty on the side. She’s been there for a few really good wins, and she always has great things to say, so to have everyone there was super special.”

After two heartbreaking exits in Australian Open qualifying, Inglis hopes to return to main-draw competition at Melbourne Park for the first time since 2022.

“Those matches have hurt for a while,” said Inglis, who has lost in the final round of AO qualifying in back-to-back years. “It’s my favourite tournament, it’s a dream to be back in the main draw, so I’ll definitely give it my all tomorrow.

In other women’s singles matches on Day 3, Tina Smith’s second-round match came to an unfortunate end after she was forced to retire with a right knee injury.

Striving for her first appearance in the final round of Grand Slam qualifying, Smith shot out to a 3-0 lead against 16th seed Nikola Bartunkova and was within reach of a double break. However, a tumble while chasing a drop shot ultimately hampered the 23-year-old, despite claiming the opening set 6-1.

Fellow Australians Olivia Gadecki, Lizette Cabrera, and Elena Micic bowed out in their second-round qualifying matches.

AUSSIES IN ACTION – AUSTRALIAN OPEN QUALIFYING

DAY 3 RESULTS

Australian Open women’s qualifying – second round

[WC] Storm Hunter (AUS) d [27] Lola Radivojevic (SRB) 6-4 7-6(1)

Maddison Inglis (AUS) d Claire Liu (USA) 7-6(6) 2-6 6-4

Sloane Stephens (USA) d Olivia Gadecki (AUS) 3-6 6-3 6-3

[23] Linda Klimovicova (POL) d [WC] Lizette Cabrera (AUS) 6-4 7-5

Carol Young Suh Lee (USA) d [WC] Elena Micic (AUS) 6-2 6-2

[16] Nikola Bartunkova (CZE) d [WC] Tina Smith (AUS) 1-6 5-2 RET

COMING UP

Australian Open women’s qualifying – final round

[WC] Storm Hunter (AUS) v [11] Taylor Townsend (USA) – Third match, Court 6

Maddison Inglis (AUS) v [14] Tamara Korpatsch (GER) – Third match, Court 7