Working with Children Check
The Working with Children Check helps make sure everyone involved in kids’ activities is safe, trusted and ready to support a child-safe environment.
What is a Working with Children Check?
The Working with Children Check (WWCC) is a background screening process to check the suitability of people who work with or care for children (including volunteering roles). It is a legal requirement for people in child-related work.
The WWCC will look at criminal history, including convictions, charges and relevant professional disciplinary findings, to ensure that those working with children do not pose a risk or threat to their safety.
When are you required to have a valid WWCC in tennis?
Tennis Australia’s commitment to safeguarding children requires all staff and volunteers working in a child-related role to have a valid WWCC.
Here is a list of roles which will likely require a WWCC:
Coaching & instruction roles
- Any person involved in teaching and coaching – both paid and volunteer
- Strength and conditioning coaches working with juniors.
Club & competition roles
- Tennis coaches
- Team managers for junior teams
- Tournament officials and referees for junior events
- Match supervisors for junior competitions
- Ball kid supervisors.
Volunteer & support roles
- Parent volunteers assisting with junior programs or tournaments
- Court supervisors during junior events
- Chaperones for travel to competitions
- Fundraising or event volunteers for junior tennis activities.
Health & safety roles
- Physiotherapists, trainers, or sports psychologists working with junior players
- First aid officers at junior events.
Faculty & program roles
- Junior program coordinators
- School tennis program facilitators
- Holiday camp operators or assistants.
Important: Each state/territory has slightly different rules, so checking the relevant authority is recommended.
Even incidental contact with children may trigger the need for a WWCC, depending on the setting and frequency. If you are unsure, contact your employer/organisation to confirm.
How to apply for or renew your WWCC
Step 1: Apply online or in-person
Visit your local government’s official WWCC or screening unit website. Most applications can be started online and may require a follow-up ID check in person.
Refer to the table below for your relevant state or territory:
|State/territory
|Name of check
|Website
|ACT
|Working with Vulnerable People Registration
|Access Canberra
|NT
|Ochre Card
|NT Government
|NSW
|Working with Children Check
|Service NSW
|QLD
|Blue Card
|QLD Government
|SA
|Working with Children Check
|SA Government
|TAS
|Working with Vulnerable People Registration
|Service Tasmania
|WA
|Working with Children Check
|WA Government
|VIC
|Working with Children Check
|VIC Government
Step 2: Submit ID and pay fees
Fees and ID requirements vary. Volunteers are often eligible for free checks, while paid workers must usually pay a fee.
Step 3: Wait for processing
Processing times vary. You may receive clearance within a few days, or it may take several weeks depending on the complexity of the background check and application volume.
Step 4: Receive your clearance
Once approved, you’ll receive a WWCC number or clearance letter/card, which you must provide to your employer or organisation.
Offences and penalties
Violations or non-compliance with WWCC laws can result in serious penalties, such as fines, bans, sanctions or potential imprisonment. These penalties can vary by state or territory.
Common offences include:
- engaging in child-related work without a valid WWCC
- employing or engaging someone without a valid WWCC
- providing false or misleading information
- failing to notify changes to your WWCC information (to the relevant authority).