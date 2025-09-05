Working with Children Check

The Working with Children Check helps make sure everyone involved in kids’ activities is safe, trusted and ready to support a child-safe environment.

What is a Working with Children Check?

The Working with Children Check (WWCC) is a background screening process to check the suitability of people who work with or care for children (including volunteering roles). It is a legal requirement for people in child-related work.

The WWCC will look at criminal history, including convictions, charges and relevant professional disciplinary findings, to ensure that those working with children do not pose a risk or threat to their safety. 

When are you required to have a valid WWCC in tennis?

Tennis Australia’s commitment to safeguarding children requires all staff and volunteers working in a child-related role to have a valid WWCC.

Here is a list of roles which will likely require a WWCC: 

Coaching & instruction roles

  • Any person involved in teaching and coaching – both paid and volunteer
  • Strength and conditioning coaches working with juniors. 

Club & competition roles

  • Tennis coaches
  • Team managers for junior teams
  • Tournament officials and referees for junior events
  • Match supervisors for junior competitions
  • Ball kid supervisors.

Volunteer & support roles

  • Parent volunteers assisting with junior programs or tournaments
  • Court supervisors during junior events
  • Chaperones for travel to competitions
  • Fundraising or event volunteers for junior tennis activities.

Health & safety roles

  • Physiotherapists, trainers, or sports psychologists working with junior players
  • First aid officers at junior events.

Faculty & program roles

  • Junior program coordinators
  • School tennis program facilitators
  • Holiday camp operators or assistants.

Important: Each state/territory has slightly different rules, so checking the relevant authority is recommended.

Even incidental contact with children may trigger the need for a WWCC, depending on the setting and frequency. If you are unsure, contact your employer/organisation to confirm.

How to apply for or renew your WWCC

Step 1: Apply online or in-person

Visit your local government’s official WWCC or screening unit website. Most applications can be started online and may require a follow-up ID check in person.

Refer to the table below for your relevant state or territory:

State/territory Name of check Website
ACT Working with Vulnerable People Registration Access Canberra
NT Ochre Card NT Government
NSW Working with Children Check Service NSW
QLD Blue Card QLD Government
SA Working with Children Check SA Government
TAS Working with Vulnerable People Registration Service Tasmania
WA Working with Children Check WA Government
VIC Working with Children Check VIC Government

Step 2: Submit ID and pay fees

Fees and ID requirements vary. Volunteers are often eligible for free checks, while paid workers must usually pay a fee.

Step 3: Wait for processing

Processing times vary. You may receive clearance within a few days, or it may take several weeks depending on the complexity of the background check and application volume.

Step 4: Receive your clearance

Once approved, you’ll receive a WWCC number or clearance letter/card, which you must provide to your employer or organisation.

Offences and penalties

Violations or non-compliance with WWCC laws can result in serious penalties, such as fines, bans, sanctions or potential imprisonment. These penalties can vary by state or territory.

Common offences include:

  • engaging in child-related work without a valid WWCC
  • employing or engaging someone without a valid WWCC
  • providing false or misleading information
  • failing to notify changes to your WWCC information (to the relevant authority).

