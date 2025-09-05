Privacy Policy

4.1. When you visit and browse a Website or use an App, an ATO and the relevant Website host or App may collect and store certain types of information about your use of the Website or App (including automatically), to provide with you with the Website or App’s functionality, and for other purposes, as detailed below.

Clickstream Data & Cookies

4.2. An ATO may use clickstreams, as well as cookies, pixels and other similar technologies to recognise your browser or device (“cookie”) on our Websites and Apps (including when you watch an ATO’s television app or channel). Cookies are used to monitor which parts of our Websites and Apps are most frequently visited, to administer, maintain and improve their performance and to better understand what is of interest to you and our audience, including to personalise your experience, to serve you with more useful and relevant advertising and to measure the effectiveness of that advertising (sometimes referred to as “interest based advertising” or “personalised ads”).

4.3. Our Websites and Apps may also incorporate third party cookies that are used for similar purposes. An ATO may work with an advertising network or other third parties to facilitate advertising on its Website or App from a range of third party advertisers. This means that third parties use cookies to directly collect information about your interactions with that advertising and our Website or App, and may mean that when you are on another website or app, you are shown advertising from third parties based on your browsing patterns and usage of an ATO’s Website or App.

4.4. For example, the information collected may include: (a) your preferences for the Website or App to improve your experience; (b) the number of users visiting the Website or App and the number of pages viewed by our users; (c) the date, time and duration of your visit; (d) the unique identifiers of your device (such as your IP address or mobile device identifier);(e) your browser software; (e) the path you take through the Website or App; (f) the pages and content that you have viewed, including the advertisements that have been shown to you; and (g) if you click on an advertisement and your subsequent actions (like if you make a purchase after viewing the ad).

4.5. ATOs may also provide ad companies (for example, advertisers, social media networks and ad serving companies) with information that allows them to serve you with more useful and relevant ATO ads on unaffiliated websites and apps, and to measure their effectiveness.

4.6. An ATO will not generally share information with third parties that directly identifies you to serve interest-based advertising on those websites and apps, but in some cases, we may share certain information like your email address to create custom audiences on the third party’s website or app. For example, we create Facebook Custom Audiences to show you ads that may be of interest to you on Facebook. To opt-out, you can go to the Facebook ad preferences page. However, in most cases an ATO will ensure that the information provided to a third party for similar purposes is encrypted or an advertising identifier such as a cookie or device identifier is used.

4.7. Information collected and stored directly by a third party when you visit their websites and apps are subject to that third party’s privacy practices and policies, not this Policy (even if you are viewing an ad or a link supplied by an ATO). An ATO is not responsible for the privacy practices or policies of those third parties.

4.8. You can also configure your browser to accept all cookies, reject all cookies, or notify you when a cookie is sent. Each browser is different, so check the “Help” menu of your browser to learn how to change your cookie preferences. You can also use third party platforms to adjust your cookies preferences, especially to opt out of many ad networks. For example, you can visit the Digital Advertising Alliance (DAA) Consumer Choice Page or the Network Advertising Initiative (NAI) Consumer Opt-Out Page for information about opting out of interest-based advertising and their choices regarding having information used by their member organisations. Opting out from one or more companies listed on those platforms will opt you out from those companies’ delivery of interest-based content or ads to you, but it does not mean you will no longer receive any advertising through our Website or Apps, or on other websites. For example, you may continue to receive ads based on the particular website that you are viewing (i.e., contextual ads). If your browsers are configured to reject cookies when you opt out on a consumer choice website, your opt out may also not be effective.