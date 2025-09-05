- About
- Hot Shots
- Cardio Tennis
- How to register
- FAQs
About the programs
Tennis Australia's Volunteer Delivered Programs are designed for affiliated tennis venues where a qualified tennis coach is not available. These programs provide people of all ages and abilities the opportunity to learn and enjoy tennis in a fun, safe, inclusive and welcoming environment.
Facilitated by passionate volunteers (referred to as deliverers), the programs make it easy to get started. Tennis Australia provides comprehensive support, resources and guidance to help deliverers facilitate engaging sessions that build skills, confidence and a love of the game.
Whether you're looking to introduce something new to your club or a volunteer ready to facilitate, learn how to bring these fun, inclusive programs to your community.
Benefits of the program
Hot Shots Tennis
Hot Shots Tennis provides children aged 3–10+ the opportunity to experience learning and playing tennis in a fun, safe and welcoming community.
The program caters to all abilities and motivations, using modified equipment and game-based activities that make it easy for children to learn new skills and develop confidence.
Children participate and play at their own level, building friendships and valuable life skills that promote an active, healthy lifestyle and a love of the game.
Provided by us
- Equipment Pack
A selection of modified equipment to use to facilitate the program.
- TA Coach Premium App Access
Unique volunteer deliverer landing page and tailored content.
- Bounce
Access to Tennis Australia’s online learning platform.
- Volunteer-delivered Hot Shots Tennis Program Online Education
Compulsory online education, comprising of three online modules.
- Deliverer Guide
Physical resource with information on the stages of Hot Shots Tennis, the Play to Learn philosophy and how to facilitate a session.
- Hot Shots Blue Stage Materials
Sticker Book, Playing Cards, Habits of Mind and Social Play cards.
- Activity Cards
100+ activity cards and suggested term plans.
- Marketing Assets
Social media assets to promote the program at the club.
- Case Studies
Hear from current volunteer deliverers facilitating Hot Shots Tennis at their local tennis club.
Cardio Tennis
Cardio Tennis inspires people of all ages, abilities and motivations to learn and play tennis in a low-barrier and highly social environment.
The sessions are designed to blend drills and team games, and help players build the skills to play tennis in a relaxed and welcoming environment.
By facilitating Cardio Tennis, volunteer deliverers join the Cardio Tennis community – which is inclusive, diverse, supportive and ultimately doesn't take things too seriously.
Provided by us
- Equipment Pack
A selection of equipment to use to facilitate the program.
- TA Coach Premium App Access
Unique volunteer deliverer landing page and tailored content.
- Bounce Access
Tailored dashboard with online learning and marketing assets.
- Cardio Tennis Volunteer Delivered Program Online Education
Compulsory online education, comprising of two online modules.
- Deliverer Guide
Physical resource with information on the framework of Cardio Tennis, the benefits of the program and how to facilitate the delivery of your sessions.
- Activity Cards
45+ activity cards and a suggested term plan.
- Marketing Assets
Social media assets to promote the program at the club.
How to register
To take part in the volunteer-delivered programs, your club must be an affiliated tennis club without access to a qualified tennis coach.
If your club meets this criteria, here’s how to get started:
1. Find a deliverer
A deliverer is someone from your community who’s passionate about tennis and keen to help others get involved – no coaching qualification required!
Here are a few ways to find the right volunteer:
- Ask parents if they’d like to help run sessions at the club.
- Promote the opportunity on your club’s website, social media or in school newsletters.
- Tap into your club community – members, older juniors, or active locals often make great deliverers.
2. Register and pay the licence fee
Once you’ve found your deliverer, it’s time for them to register with Tennis Australia.
The club is required to pay a one-off $130 licence fee per program (Hot Shots Tennis and/or Cardio Tennis). Your registration will need to be renewed every 12 months, to continue delivering your chosen program(s).
To get started, fill in the form below:
3. Get set up and ready to deliver
Once registration is approved:
- The deliverer will receive their equipment pack and resource kit.
- They’ll gain access to online training and support via Bounce.
- The club is now ready to start running sessions.
Not affiliated yet? Learn how to become affiliated with your Member Association and unlock exclusive benefits for your club.
Frequently asked questions
Speak with your club about wanting to be a deliverer for the program.
Once you have reached an agreement, the registration process will require you to upload a current National Police Check and Working with Children Check. You can choose to sign up for Hot Shots Tennis, Cardio Tennis, or both.
You’ll be asked to enter credit or debit card details that will be used to process the licence fee.
You will also receive a link to our safeguarding children course – ‘A Safer Game Plan’ – through our online learning platform, Bounce, which you must complete for your registration to be approved.
Please note: Card information is collected, however payment will be placed on hold until the National Police Check and Working with Children Check is verified and the ‘A Safer Game Plan’ online module has been completed.
Once you have been approved as a deliverer, your equipment pack and physical resources will be sent to your submitted residential address. Please note that PO Box addresses are not accepted; delivery must be made to the residential address of the applicant. You’ll also gain access to the relevant online training modules and resources.
From there, you can begin planning your sessions and promoting the program locally. While there are suggested term plans and helpful tips, you’re free to structure your sessions in a way that works best for you and your club!
Registration lasts for 12 months. As your renewal date approaches, you’ll receive an email reminder with information about how to renew. Renewal for the programs is at no cost.
To renew, you’ll need to complete the program-specific online learning modules within your initial 12 months of registration.
Of course – support begins as soon as you register. You’ll receive emails throughout the first month of your registration, outlining the various resources and support that are available to you. You’ll also have access to ongoing education and resources that will be available through Bounce, including modules on diversity and inclusion, case studies from other volunteers and a suite of marketing tools to help you promote your sessions.
As a registered deliverer you’ll also have the opportunity to attend a face-to-face workshop that includes both classroom and on-court training. Speak to your local Tennis Development Officer – they can assist with booking this in and provide any specific guidance or support.
Absolutely! One deliverer can run both programs, or you can have different deliverers for each.
The most important thing is to ensure every deliverer is registered with Tennis Australia, have up-to-date background checks and complete the required training. They can also be supported by parents or other volunteers during their sessions – as long as the registered deliverer is always present.
Need more information?
Get in touch with our team at Tennis Australia at 1800 PLAY TENNIS (1800 752 983) or via email at play@tennis.com.au.