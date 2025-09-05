Playing in a league
Explore the different types of leagues so you can enjoy the thrill of a match while connecting with other players.
Tennis leagues are a great way to play tennis on a regular basis. There are different formats to choose from and leagues for all abilities and ages. Leagues can be social or competitive, run day or night and can last from a few weeks to an entire season.
The different types of leagues
Club-organised leagues
Club-organised leagues are delivered by a club committee member or club head coach, with the aim of providing more regular match play opportunities for its members. These leagues are typically internal and might have a regular fixture with a weekly commitment or be more social and have players opt in or out for each given match. They can be either individual or team-based and are a great introduction to leagues and competitive play.
Association leagues
If you’re interested in playing against players from other clubs, in some states Associations organise regular leagues, serving the clubs in their local area. Driven by volunteers, they are a great way to get started in competitive play for juniors or seniors, typically run in a home-and-away fixture guaranteeing regular match play. With teams graded based on playing ability they cater for a wide variety of playing standards.
Each Association is governed by their own rules and regulations. Contact your local Association for more information on their offerings.
Member Association-delivered leagues
Member Association leagues are large-scale leagues delivered by the Member Association within that state or territory. They are team-based with a home-and-away fixture and use the UTR Rating to achieve level-based play for all teams. Typically, a Member Association will run both junior and senior leagues.
Get started
Find a format that suits you
Now that you know more about leagues, your next step is to figure out how much time you can commit to competing and what kind of competition suits you best. If your schedule can be unpredictable, a more flexible type of competition such as social league is a great option.
Connect with your local club
To play in a league, you need to be associated with a club. Contact your local club, find out if they run or participate in leagues, and understand their entry process as it will differ from club to club. In most cases, you will be encouraged to become a member at the club in order to play in their leagues or represent the club accordingly.
Get help with finding clubs near you now.
Sign up for a Competitive Player Profile
Everyone competing in a league needs to have completed their Competitive Player Profile (CPP), which merges a player’s Tennis ID with their UTR Rating. No matter what kind of leagues you participate in, the CPP will ensure you receive the best playing experience for your level.
Tips for an enjoyable league experience
- Embrace sportsmanship
- Effective communication
- Learn from every game
- Enjoy the journey