If you’re interested in playing against players from other clubs, in some states Associations organise regular leagues, serving the clubs in their local area. Driven by volunteers, they are a great way to get started in competitive play for juniors or seniors, typically run in a home-and-away fixture guaranteeing regular match play. With teams graded based on playing ability they cater for a wide variety of playing standards.

Each Association is governed by their own rules and regulations. Contact your local Association for more information on their offerings.