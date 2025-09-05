Finance, procurement and legal policies

Tennis Australia and its Member Associations have introduced a new system for the setup and management of supplier data.

Provided by Eftsure, the system is recognised for protecting supplier payments against fraud and error by validating ABN, GST registration status and bank account details, to ensure payments are made to the intended recipient.

Commencing December 2023, most new suppliers conducting business with us will have their details verified through Eftsure. As part of this, suppliers may need to provide information through the Eftsure portal.