Finance, procurement and legal policies
Learn about supplier management and our commitment to integrity through strict anti-bribery and corruption standards.
Supplier onboarding and data management
Tennis Australia and its Member Associations have introduced a new system for the setup and management of supplier data.
Provided by Eftsure, the system is recognised for protecting supplier payments against fraud and error by validating ABN, GST registration status and bank account details, to ensure payments are made to the intended recipient.
Commencing December 2023, most new suppliers conducting business with us will have their details verified through Eftsure. As part of this, suppliers may need to provide information through the Eftsure portal.
Gifts and entertainment
Tennis Australia has zero tolerance of any form of or attempt to commit bribery or corruption. The Tennis Australia group has an anti-bribery and corruption framework to safeguard against bribery and corruption.
The framework includes this Policy that provides a clear framework for Tennis Australia’s representatives to ensure they are aware of the professional conduct standards expected of them.