Aussie Watch: Gibson, De Minaur lead bumper Aussie crop in Madrid Open

Ten players are flying the Australian flag in the esteemed Madrid Open this week as the European claycourt season heats up.

Talia Gibson is the Aussie women’s frontrunner, back in tour-level action for the first time since her fourth-round appearance in Miami, while Alex de Minaur looks to build on recent claycourt victories.

The pair are among seven Australians to have secured a main-draw singles berth, while three more fell in qualifying in the Spanish capital, one of the major stops ahead of Roland Garros in May.

Gibson, the world No.58, will be playing her first singles match on clay since Roland Garros in 2025, and faces 86th-ranked Colombian Emiliana Arango.

The pair have never met but Gibson will take enormous confidence from her fruitful Sunshine Swing, where she won 11 out of 13 matches and beat five top-20 players across Indian Wells and Miami.

A victory would set up a rematch with 13th-seeded Czech Linda Noskova, who vanquished the Australian in the quarterfinals in the Californian desert.

> MORE: Gibson nears top 50 after historic Sunshine Swing

Daria Kasatkina continues her comeback from the hip injury that sidelined her from February until last week’s Rouen Open, where she fell to Ann Li in the first round.

The world No.75 will play a yet-to-be-determined qualifier in her opener. A win would set up a tough task against fourth seed Iga Swiatek in the second round.

Kimberly Birrell and Ajla Tomljanovic also battle qualifiers in the first round and would similarly face seeded opponents if victorious.

An in-form ninth seed Mirra Andreeva, who made the semifinals in Stuttgart last week and took home the title in Linz the week before, would await Birrell in the second round.

Tomljanovic would play 22nd seed Anna Kalinskaya, who made the quarterfinals in Charleston earlier this month.

World No.7 De Minaur will be hoping to reclaim the claycourt form which took him to the quarterfinals in Monte Carlo earlier this month, and avenge an earlier-than-expected exit from Barcelona last week at the hands of 88th-ranked Hamad Medjedovic.

The Aussie No.1 will be defending points after making the fourth round at the 1000-level event in 2025.

As fifth seed, 'Demon' earns an opening round bye and will play the winner of Rafael Jodar and Jesper de Jong in the second round.

Alexei Popyrin will also be leaning on the belief garnered from a quarterfinal appearance in Houston, where he narrowly lost to second seed Frances Tiafoe in a third-set tiebreaker, before falling to Casper Ruud in Monte Carlo.

The world No.56 will battle a qualifier.

Adam Walton, meanwhile, has drawn Spanish rising star Martin Landaluce, who made the Miami quarterfinals as a qualifier.

Aleksandar Vukic, Rinky Hijikata and Christopher O'Connell competed in qualifying on Monday but were unable to progress.

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