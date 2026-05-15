Rising Aussies: Tori Russell

Tori Russell is making her presence known on the junior stage.

Currently leading the Australian Junior Billie Jean King Cup team in the Asia/Oceania Qualifiers in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, where they finished the group stage undefeated, Russell is gaining a wealth of experience.

> READ: Russell named in Junior Billie Jean King Cup team

The Queenslander is also no stranger to Grand Slam tennis, having competed at the Australian Open twice, and was also selected to participate in the Wimbledon 14/u Invitational in 2024.

She recorded her first junior Grand Slam victory at Australian Open 2026, defeating South African Jahnie van Zyl 6-4 6-7(3) 6-1.

> MORE: Russell secures maiden AO triumph

In our series profiling Australia’s most promising junior players, Russell details her passion for team competition, admiration for former world No.1 Ash Barty, and how she tackles her on-court challenges.

Tennis.com.au: How did you get into tennis?

Russell: I first got into tennis in my kindergarten program when I was really little and I really enjoyed those classes and making new friends along the way. I was probably around four when I started tennis.

Do you have a favourite tennis player or a role model that you look up to?

I look up to Ash Barty and I really hope that I can build my game to play like her.

What it is about her game that you admire?

I would say her creativity and her craft and her use of the court tactically and strategically.

What has been your favourite memory you’ve had playing tennis?

I really enjoy these teams competitions (like the Australian Teams Championships), especially here (on the Gold Coast) right in my backyard. I enjoyed the national teams and Bruce Cup as well. I really enjoy representing something more than myself.

What is the best piece of advice that you have received on the tennis court?

Just to stay present and focus on what you can control, and not anything outside of that.

What is your long-term tennis goal?

My goal is to win a golden Grand Slam.

More in this series

> Novak Palombo

> Ami Dalla Pozza

> Ethan Domingo

> Nahla Salley