Open tournaments
Chase the win – participate in competitive matches, earn prize money and climb towards the Australian Pro Tour.
Designed for both emerging juniors and adults, open tournaments are your gateway to competitive tennis, national exposure and real prize money – offering opportunities all across Australia for those aged 13 or older.
Whether you're stepping into your first tournament or chasing a wildcard to the Pro Tour, explore the three levels of competition and find your next opportunity to level up.
Open Community Series (OC)
Start local. Build confidence.
The Open Community Series is your springboard into competitive tennis. These local tournaments are endorsed by Tennis Australia and run by clubs and associations across the country. Expect friendly but competitive match play, social atmosphere and a chance to improve your Universal Tennis Rating (UTR).
Great for:
- first-time competitors
- club players looking for more match experience
- anyone keen to be part of their local tennis community.
Open Series – O3k, O5k, O7.5k, O10k
Step up. Play for prize money.
The Open Series brings together a national calendar of tournaments for players ready to test themselves at a higher level. These tournaments offer:
- prize money (up to $10,000)
- opportunities to improve your UTR
- a chance to measure yourself against a broader field.
For example, the O3k Tweed Open describes an Australian Open Tournament offering $3,000 in Tweed Heads (NSW).
Great for:
- intermediate to advanced players
- those aiming to progress further into competitive tennis
- players seeking consistent, competitive match play.
Open Signature Series – 20k, 25k
Where Australia's best players pave their path.
Signature Series tournaments connect about 20 tournaments across the year to create the Australian Progress Series. This circuit is the pinnacle of domestic tournaments outside the Australian Pro Tour, featuring high-stakes tournaments with up to $25,000 in prize money.
The prize money players earn in the Signature Series directly impacts their standing in the race to qualifying for the Australian Progress Series Masters.
Great for:
- highly competitive and aspiring professional players
- those looking to break into the next level
- players chasing national exposure and opportunity.