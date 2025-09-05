Model respectful and inclusive behavior

Set a strong example by treating everyone with kindness, fairness, and respect. Show what it means to be inclusive, so young people grow up knowing that everyone deserves to feel safe, valued, and welcome.

Be approachable and supportive

Create a welcoming atmosphere by showing genuine interest in children's experiences at the club. Be someone they feel comfortable talking to if they are unsure, upset, or need support.

Respect their personal boundaries

Always maintain appropriate physical and emotional boundaries when interacting with children. Avoid being alone with a child and never engage in physical contact unless it is clearly appropriate and consensual (for example, a high-five or handshake).

Speak up against inappropriate behaviour

If you see or hear something that feels off, even if you’re unsure, speak up. You don't need proof, you just need to have a concern. Reporting safeguarding concerns is how we protect young people and uphold a culture of accountability.