- Prevent
- Recognise
- Report
- FAQs
Be prepared
- Familiarise yourself with Tennis Australia's safeguarding policies – every club should actively uphold these standards.
- Ensure you have received your Working with Children Check and safeguarding children training if you are engaging in any programs involving children and young people.
- Stay informed about your club’s reporting and complaint procedures – every member should know how to report safeguarding concerns.
Treat children fairly and respectfully
- Model respectful and inclusive behavior
Set a strong example by treating everyone with kindness, fairness, and respect. Show what it means to be inclusive, so young people grow up knowing that everyone deserves to feel safe, valued, and welcome.
- Be approachable and supportive
Create a welcoming atmosphere by showing genuine interest in children's experiences at the club. Be someone they feel comfortable talking to if they are unsure, upset, or need support.
- Respect their personal boundaries
Always maintain appropriate physical and emotional boundaries when interacting with children. Avoid being alone with a child and never engage in physical contact unless it is clearly appropriate and consensual (for example, a high-five or handshake).
- Speak up against inappropriate behaviour
If you see or hear something that feels off, even if you’re unsure, speak up. You don't need proof, you just need to have a concern. Reporting safeguarding concerns is how we protect young people and uphold a culture of accountability.
Look out for signs of abuse in your club
You may observe behavior from another adult, coach or older player that seems inappropriate or makes a child uncomfortable.
Abuse can take many forms, including emotional, physical, or even sexual abuse, as well as neglect. These can sometimes be subtle and develop over time.
Behavioural signs
- Sudden changes in mood or behaviour
- Loss of interest or withdrawal
- Low self-esteem or increased self-critique
- Avoiding certain people or situations.
Physical signs
- Frequent or unexplained injuries
- Broken bones, dislocated joints, scratches, cuts, welts or burns
- Bruising or marks that show the shape of an object
- Fatigue and signs of overtraining.
Red flags in clubs and coaches
- Disregard of personal boundaries or safeguarding policies
- Unusual level of personal interest in the child (for example, frequent or secretive interactions)
If a child says something to you
If a child raises a safeguarding concern with you, it is important that you listen, stay calm and be supportive by:
- making sure that you are clear about what they have told you.
- reassuring them that what has occurred is not their fault.
- explaining that other people may need to be told in order to stop what is happening.
- promptly and accurately recording the discussion in writing.
- reporting the safeguarding concern via one of the options available.
Report safeguarding concerns immediately
Knowing how to report safeguarding concerns ensures you can take quick and effective action when something doesn’t feel right.
- Speak to the Member Protection Information Officer (MPIO) appointed at your club. They’re trained to handle safeguarding concerns, including abuse, harassment, or policy breaches.
- Report directly to Tennis Australia's Integrity and Compliance Unit (TAICU) via email at integrity@tennis.com.au or online form.
- Call our whistle-blower service STOPLINE at 1800 11 SAFE (1800 117 233).
If you believe a child is in immediate danger, call the Police at 000.
Frequently asked questions
While everyone has a part to play, club committees and presidents have specific responsibilities in setting up a safe environment.
It's best practice to have both. A dedicated child safety policy demonstrates your commitment and provides clear, specific guidelines on expected behaviours and reporting procedures. The code of conduct can then reference this policy.
Think beyond ramps – consider sensory needs, visual cues, quiet spaces and access to communication tools. Instead of assuming, speak directly with families to understand what’s needed.
You might be eligible for the National Court Rebate, Tennis Australia’s facility funding program, to support the project.
Yes. Even if you're just assisting casually, safeguarding training and a valid Working with Children Check are essential if you're involved in any programs with children (like helping at tournaments or volunteering with junior players).
You don’t need proof to speak up – trust your instincts. If a child seems withdrawn, anxious, or starts avoiding certain people or activities, you should share that concern with your club’s MPIO. Just speaking up can make a big difference.