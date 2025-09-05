- Tournaments
About Australian International Junior Series
Part of the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors, it’s a series of tournaments held throughout the year in various locations in Australia for players aged 18 and under. Designed to enhance competitive opportunities and support player development, the series offers a valuable pathway for junior talents aiming to progress to professional tennis.
Participants earn ITF World Tennis Tour Junior Rankings points, which are converted monthly to contribute to their official Australian ranking – helping young athletes gain recognition both nationally and internationally.
The tournaments
The series are made up of different levels of tournaments – from J30 through to J60, J100, J200 and J300 – plus The Australian Open Junior Championships, one of the premier events in junior tennis. Players have the opportunity to compete in both singles and doubles events.
Those who are new to the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors events are recommended to start their journey by entering the J30 and J60 events, which are the entry-level events.
The series of tournaments begins with the J300 tournament in Traralgon, a key event that attracts top junior players from around the world. It’s followed by the Australian Open Junior Championships in Melbourne.
Throughout the year, more tournaments take place Australia-wide, giving young players great opportunities to compete, improve and earn the prestigious ITF ranking points that allow them to progress to professional tennis.
- J300 Traralgon
- Australian Open Junior Championships
- J100 Burnie
- J100 Launceston
- J100 Mornington
- J100 Canberra
- J30 Frankston
- J30 Mornington
- J30 Darwin
- J60 Darwin
- J60 Gold Coast
- J200 Sydney (Regional Championships)
- J200 Sydney
- J30 Adelaide
- J60 Adelaide
- J30 Perth
Ranking points allocation
Players earn ranking points depending on the grade of the tournament they compete in. The event name describes the maximum number of ranking points a player can earn.
Higher-level events such as J100 and J300 offer more ranking points and attract stronger competition than entry-level events such as J30 and J60.
To get points from the main draw, a player must win at least one match in that draw. Byes in the first round don’t count as a win. Walkovers and retirements do count as wins.
Ranking points guide
Learn more about how ranking points are awarded based on the type of tournament.
|Singles
|W
|F
|SF
|QF
|R16
|R32
|Grand Slam, Youth Olympics
|1000
|700
|490
|300
|180
|90
|ITF Junior Finals
|1000
|700
|550/490
|420/360/320/260
|-
|-
|J500
|500
|350
|250
|150
|90
|45
|J300
|300
|210
|140
|100
|60
|30
|J200
|200
|140
|100
|60
|36
|18
|J100
|100
|60
|36
|20
|10
|5
|J60
|60
|36
|18
|10
|5
|-
|J30
|30
|18
|9
|5
|2
|-
|Doubles
|W
|F
|SF
|QF
|R16
|R32
|Grand Slam, Youth Olympics
|750
|525
|367
|225
|135
|-
|J500
|375
|262
|187
|112
|67
|-
|J300
|225
|157
|105
|75
|45
|-
|J200
|150
|105
|75
|45
|27
|-
|J100
|75
|45
|27
|15
|7
|-
|J60
|45
|27
|14
|7
|-
|-
|J30
|25
|13
|6
|3
|-
|-
Entry requirements
To compete in ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors events, players must be at least 13 years old by the start of the singles main draw. They remain eligible until 31 December of the year they turn 18.
To apply, you need to submit your application through the ITF IPIN website.
Prior to submitting your application, make sure you have:
- organised your World Tennis Number (WTN)
- completed the mandatory ITF Academy courses
- registered for an ITF Juniors IPIN and paid the annual online fee.
For more entry requirements, visit the player information page on the ITF website.
Progressing to higher-ranked tournaments
Interested in going pro? Learn about higher-ranked tournaments that will help you progress and transition into professional tennis.
Progress Series
The lead-in and lead-out to Pro Tour events. Connecting Signature 20k and 25k Open tournaments in the Australian Pro and Performance calendar, creating a pathway toward the end-of-season 50k Australian Progress Series Finals. Explore Progress Series
Australian Pro Tour
The proving ground for the next generation of talents. Once you’ve built your ITF world ranking points, you can apply to compete in the men’s or women’s ITF World Tennis Tour tournaments to start earning professional ranking points. Discover Australian Pro Tour