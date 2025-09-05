Australian International Junior Series

The series are made up of different levels of tournaments – from J30 through to J60, J100, J200 and J300 – plus The Australian Open Junior Championships, one of the premier events in junior tennis. Players have the opportunity to compete in both singles and doubles events.

Those who are new to the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors events are recommended to start their journey by entering the J30 and J60 events, which are the entry-level events.

The series of tournaments begins with the J300 tournament in Traralgon, a key event that attracts top junior players from around the world. It’s followed by the Australian Open Junior Championships in Melbourne.

Throughout the year, more tournaments take place Australia-wide, giving young players great opportunities to compete, improve and earn the prestigious ITF ranking points that allow them to progress to professional tennis.

