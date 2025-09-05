Introduction to Leagues

Tennis leagues can be social or competitive, run day or night and can last from a few weeks to an entire season.

They are intraclub competitions best organised for those seeking social play and building a tennis community, where members play each other at a regular time.

There are three types of tennis leagues:

Social leagues are flexible; a player can opt-in each week. Fixtured leagues have a fixture where individuals or teams register to play every week. Challenge ladder where people register to play every week. They are ranked by UTR with players challenging others above them in ranking.

Most state Member Associations (MAs) will also run interclub leagues where teams of club players from across the state compete against each other in singles and doubles, catering for a wide variety of playing standards.