Tomic driven to break back into top 100

Hitting a tennis ball has always come easily to Bernard Tomic.

In an era defined by power and relentless athleticism, Tomic’s unorthodox finesse first stood out when he captured the Australian Open 2008 junior boys’ title at just 15 years of age.

What followed has been a rollercoaster.

After winning the 2009 Wimbledon junior crown, Tomic surged to a career-high ranking of world No.17, along the way collecting four ATP titles, reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open four times, and making the quarterfinals at Wimbledon in 2011. A combination of hip, abdominal and wrist injuries, alongside an admitted lack of conditioning, saw his ranking slide outside the top 800 in 2022.

Now, on the eve of his second-round Australian Open qualifying match, Tomic has climbed back to world No.184 with a renewed desire to compete at the highest level.

AO 2026 QUALIFYING: Sweeny, Tomic surge into second round

“I’m doing it the hard way,” Tomic said after defeating Hugo Dellien 6-3 6-3, his first win in Melbourne since 2021.

“I laid back a little bit. I didn’t want to train. I left the sport a little bit mentally; I needed to. The sport was really tough for me. I was not the best person to cope with it mentally.”

It was trademark Tomic on a windy 1573 Arena, rope-a-doping his opponent into uncomfortable positions with awkward slices that disrupted rhythm, well-timed drop shots, and flatly-struck winners.

But perhaps the most encouraging sign for the Australian fans packed into the stands was Tomic’s focus — a clarity that had often wavered during the peaks and troughs of his career, but one he is now keeping in check through clearly defined goals.

“I figured out a way to challenge myself, get back to the top 100 from 900 at that stage," Tomic said. "It’s still going to be tough. Let’s see if I can do it. That’s my goal.”

Alongside his ranking ambitions, the opportunity to once again compete on the sport’s biggest stages remains a powerful motivator.

“It’s something that’s been a goal, to qualify at a Grand Slam again. To have a run at a Grand Slam, maybe at Wimby or here. I know I’m still good enough to compete with these top guys. It’s just a matter of the surface and the conditions, everything has to lay out for me.”

While Tomic’s on-court stamina has fluctuated, the persistence of his career tells a very different story. Still competing, travelling and training, the 33-year-old quietly logged 79 matches across 14 countries in 2025 alone, reaching two Challenger finals along the way -- a testament to a player willing to grind his way back into contention.

“I would have liked to finish a little higher,” Tomic said of his 2025 season. “Got to about 160 at one stage. I feel like all is well.”

Throughout all the highs and lows of his career, Tomic says one thing has remained constant: the support of loyal Australian fans. One of those highs came during his famous five-set win over Alexandr Dolgopolov in 2012 — a gruelling duel between two of modern tennis’ most unconventional players.

“Being on the court with that dude, at that time, he was one of the most unique tennis players of all time. I carried a different sort of style of play. When we played, it was probably one of my favourite matches,” Tomic said.

At the time, he credited the Rod Laver Arena crowd for helping him over the line. Fourteen years later, the love from the stands still resonates.

“It feels special," Tomic said. "The Aussie fans have always been there; it’s truly an amazing feeling.”

Tomic will face the United Kingdom’s Arthur Fery on Wednesday for a spot in the third round of Australian Open qualifying.