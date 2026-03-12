Gibson riding wave of confidence into Indian Wells quarterfinals

Confidence can be a powerful weapon in tennis, and at Indian Wells, Talia Gibson is showcasing that in spades.

Having already made a strong start to her 2026 season before Indian Wells, Gibson has taken her game to the next level.

The 21-year-old has won six successive matches at the tournament en route to her maiden WTA Tour quarterfinal. Qualifying for the WTA 1000 women’s draw, Gibson is the first qualifier or lucky loser to reach the stage in 11 years.

However, it is the magnitude of Gibson’s performances that is drawing attention. Entering Indian Wells, Gibson had never won a match against a top-50 opponent, yet all four of her main-draw victories have come against players inside the top 50.

She claimed a first-round win over world No.41 Ann Li, before triumphs over three top-20 opponents – Ekaterina Alexandrova, Clara Tauson, and most recently, world No.7 Jasmine Paolini. Her results provisionally place Gibson inside the top 100 for the first time in her career, positioned as world No.67 in the live rankings.

In a whirlwind week for the West Australian, Gibson is still absorbing the magnitude of her milestone run.

“I don’t really know [how to process this], to be honest,” she said following her fourth-round victory against Paolini, the biggest win of her career. “Once I’m finished here, I think it’s going to be awesome to be able to reflect on what I have achieved over these last two weeks.

“I’m still processing it, but I’m super proud of myself. I think every match I just give myself more confidence in being able to go out there and have that extra belief that I can do this.”

After a strong pre-season following the appointment of Jarrad Bunt as coach in December 2025, Gibson has come out firing in 2026. She holds a 17-5 record, including 16 wins in her last 18 matches. Armed with an aggressive style of play, the strong preparation has helped develop confidence.

“I had a really great pre-season. I was able to get a lot of work done and I think I was able to really progress my game quite well,” she told tennis.com.au.

“I think I was able to see that over the Aussie summer. I had some great matches against some really top players and really high-quality players then as well. Over the last number of experiences I’ve had playing against girls in the top 100, it’s been really positive for me to see how well I was able to compete with those girls.

“These last couple of matches I’ve played, I’ve been really free-swinging and there’s been no pressure on me to necessarily win the match. I’ve just been able to go out there and really enjoy playing against such high-quality players.”

Gibson will look to carry that confidence into her quarterfinal match against No.14 seed Linda Noskova on Friday. Playing against another big hitter, the West Australian could become the first Australian woman to reach the Indian Wells semifinals since Sam Stosur in 2010.

“They’re both extremely amazing players, amazing competitors, so no matter who wins, that match is going to be a really big challenge for me,” said Gibson, whose opponent was yet to be determined at the time of her post-match press conference.

“I’m just excited to be getting another match here so I look forward to whoever it is that I get to play.”

You can watch Gibson in action from 7am AEDT on Friday morning on beIN SPORTS.

Aussies in action: Indian Wells

COMING UP ON DAY 8

Women’s singles, quarterfinals

[Q] Talia Gibson (AUS) v [14] Linda Noskova (CZE) – Not before 7am (AEDT)

