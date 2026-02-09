Pro Tour: Gibson, Sweeny maintain dominance in Brisbane

Talia Gibson and Dane Sweeny have continued their hot starts to the year at the first Australian Pro Tour event of 2026.

After claiming first-round victories at Australian Open 2026, Gibson and Sweeny won their respective singles events in Brisbane following dominant campaigns.

The 21-year-old Gibson secured her first crown of the season without dropping a set, defeating Japan’s Nao Hibino 6-3 7-6(7) in the final.

It adds to Gibson’s purple patch since returning to Australia in November 2025. The strong period began with maiden selection for the Culture Amp Australian Billie Jean King Cup team in Hobart, before defeating Anna Blinkova at AO 2026. On the Pro Tour, she has won 13 of 14 matches within that period.

As for Sweeny, no player has had more dominance during the 2025-26 Australian Pro Tour season than the New South Welshman.

The No.3 seed’s 3-6 7-6(5) 7-6(4) triumph over reigning champion Tristan Schoolkate in the final marks his seventh Pro Tour title of the season, and his first career Challenger trophy.

“It was pretty thrilling,” he said. “I didn’t get to break Tristan’s serve, but I did a good job just to hang in there, and it was a really exciting match. [It was] down to the wire, I always love those matches.”

Like Gibson, Sweeny is in career-best form, edging closer to a top-100 ranking. The 24-year-old will move to a career-high world No.138 when the updated ATP rankings are released on Monday.

Sweeny made an emphatic statement at AO 2026, recording his first Grand Slam victory by upsetting former world No.6 Gael Monfils.

Both champions will strive for more success in Brisbane on Monday when the Pro Tour returns to Queensland Tennis Centre.

Gibson, who will once again be the top seed, headlines the women’s field alongside Emerson Jones and Taylah Preston. Jones and Preston aim to reward their strong starts to the season with silverware.

Meanwhile, Sweeny will be promoted to the No.2 seed for the second Brisbane Challenger as last week’s top-seed Adam Walton competes at the Dallas Open. Sweeny faces Taro Daniel in the opening round.

