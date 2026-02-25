After progressing to the semifinals in Austin last year, Ajla Tomljanovic kickstarted her 2026 campaign emphatically with a 6-4 6-1 victory over Venus Williams.

Kimberly Birrell also progressed to the second round in Austin after she came from a set down to defeat Croatian Petra Marcinko. After a slow start, Birrell tightened her first serve percentage to claim a 0-6 6-3 6-4 victory.

Through to the final 16 for the second straight year, Birrell will play either Lulu Sun or Caroline Dolehide for a place in the quarterfinals.

Tomljanovic also overcame a nervy start – during which time Williams claimed an early break – to secure the win and set up a second-round clash with No.2 seed Iva Jovic.

Tomljanovic is now one of only two players, along with US Open 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu, to hold an undefeated record against both Williams sisters.

After downing Serena Williams at the 2022 US Open in what was the American legend’s last match, Tomljanovic recorded a victory over Serena’s elder sister in their first encounter.

The world No.74 believes the secret to her success against the Williams sisters is understanding the magnitude of playing the duo.

“Somehow Venus and Serena tend to bring the best out in me mentally," she said. "Because I always think, 'What would they do in that moment?' I try to make it work for me, instead of against me.

"I constantly, in the last four years, try to channel how I was in that match against Serena, because I've never felt that since."

Priscilla Hon also emerged victorious on Tuesday, defeating local Renata Zarazua in her opening match at the Merida Open in Mexico.

Hon triumphed 6-2 2-6 6-4 in two hours and 36 minutes to record her first main-draw victory since Australian Open 2026.

Top-seed Jasmine Paolini awaits in the round of 16 after the Italian received a first-round bye.

Meanwhile, in Dubai, Alexei Popyrin also recovered from being down in his first-round match, prevailing against Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak 3-6 6-3 7-5.

After an early 3-0 lead helped Majchrzak win the opening set, Popyrin gained momentum as he raced to a 5-0 lead in the second.

An evenly-matched final set saw both players hold serve for the opening 10 games, before a love-break, followed by a successful hold, ensured the Australian punched his ticket to the second round.

He next faces Jakub Mensik, aiming for his first win against the Czech youngster in their third meeting.