Sideline behaviour
Creating a safe and encouraging environment for children starts on the sidelines. Your attitude and actions during matches, competitions and training have a lasting impact on how children experience sport.
What is sideline behaviour?
Sideline behaviour is the way parents, coaches, family members and spectators act while watching a child play or train.
This includes:
- comments you make – whether positive or negative
- body language – clapping, gesturing or showing frustration or disappointment
- interactions – with players, coaches, officials and other spectators.
How you behave sets the tone for your child’s experience. Inappropriate sideline behaviour can result in penalties – not just for you, but for your child as well.
Positive sideline behaviour
Appropriate sideline behaviour helps children feel safe, confident and motivated.
Here’s what’s expected:
- Cheer with purpose
Applaud effort and sportsmanship from all players.
- Stay positive
Keep the focus on effort, attitude, having fun and fair play.
- Respect everyone
Treat players, coaches, officials and other parents with courtesy.
- Model calmness
Stay composed, even when matches become tense or competitive.
- Let coaches coach and officials officiate
Allow the professionals to do their jobs without interference.
- Recognise that everyone can make mistakes
Even coaches or officials.
- Support all players
Acknowledge and encourage good play from both sides.
Negative sideline behaviour
These actions violate Tennis Australia's policies and will not be tolerated:
- Verbal abuse towards any player, official or opponent.
- Criticising children, especially in public.
- Arguing with officials or challenging decisions.
- Disrespectful body language (for example, angry gestures or turning away).
- Intimidating or threatening behaviour.
- Coaching or giving instructions during matches (only official coaches may coach where rules permit).
Why it matters: The impacts of poor sideline behaviour
Negative sideline behaviour doesn’t just cause distractions, it affects children emotionally and mentally. It can:
- increase anxiety and fear of failure.
- reduce enjoyment and motivation to play.
- damage relationships with coaches, peers and officials.
- encourage poor sportsmanship and disrespectful attitudes.
- lead to withdrawal from the sport altogether.
Children thrive when they feel supported, not judged. Your actions and words help shape how they see themselves and how they see the game.
Penalties: Your behaviour affects the player
In tennis, a player’s entourage includes parents, coaches, family members and anyone else closely associated with them.
Under Tennis Australia's Code of Behaviour for Competitive Play, the player is responsible for the behaviour of their entourage during matches and tournaments.
If anyone within the entourage behaves poorly on the sideline, the player may be penalised with:
- point penalties during the match
- loss of a game
- defaulting (forfeiting) the match
- further disciplinary actions, including suspension from future events.
Even if the player was not directly involved, they may receive the consequences. That’s why respectful sideline behaviour is essential for their experience and their standing in the sport.
Spectators can also be disciplined directly, such as being suspended without any penalty to the child.