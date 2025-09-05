In tennis, a player’s entourage includes parents, coaches, family members and anyone else closely associated with them.

Under Tennis Australia's Code of Behaviour for Competitive Play, the player is responsible for the behaviour of their entourage during matches and tournaments.

If anyone within the entourage behaves poorly on the sideline, the player may be penalised with:

point penalties during the match

loss of a game

defaulting (forfeiting) the match

further disciplinary actions, including suspension from future events.

Even if the player was not directly involved, they may receive the consequences. That’s why respectful sideline behaviour is essential for their experience and their standing in the sport.

Spectators can also be disciplined directly, such as being suspended without any penalty to the child.