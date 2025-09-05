Join a Competition

Find your way into competitive play. From your first match to your next tournament, it’s easy to get started and your Tennis ID opens the door.
Players que to admire tennis trophies on a table between courts
Set up a Competitive Player Profile

Create your Tennis Australia account to get your Tennis ID and Competitive Player Profile (CPP). It connects your match history, rankings and competition access.

Match Centre sign up screen

Find a tournament

A tournament is a time-bound competition – typically lasting a day to a week – where players or teams compete in formats such as knockout or round robin to crown a winner. There are formats for every age, skill level and location – explore upcoming tournaments via the Competitive Play calendar, to find an opportunity to compete, improve and enjoy the game. Ready to compete? Sign in to Tournaments to register for an upcoming tournament.

Tournament app events listing screen

Or find a league

A league is an organised, ongoing series of matches – often between clubs or teams – spread across a season, where results accumulate via a points-based or round-robin system to determine standings.
Match Centre is your dashboard for competition play in leagues. Track your matches, results, ladder position and team activity all in one place, with your Tennis ID linked.

Match Centre upcoming matches screen

Manage leagues

For clubs and associations managing teams and fixtures. League Manager helps organise scores, schedules and player lists across local and regional leagues

League Manager dashboard screen

New to competing? Let’s get you match-ready

Learn how formats work and what to expect on court so your first match feels confident, not confusing. 

DM__5082-Retouched