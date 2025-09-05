Join a Competition

A tournament is a time-bound competition – typically lasting a day to a week – where players or teams compete in formats such as knockout or round robin to crown a winner. There are formats for every age, skill level and location – explore upcoming tournaments via the Competitive Play calendar, to find an opportunity to compete, improve and enjoy the game. Ready to compete? Sign in to Tournaments to register for an upcoming tournament.
A league is an organised, ongoing series of matches – often between clubs or teams – spread across a season, where results accumulate via a points-based or round-robin system to determine standings.
Match Centre is your dashboard for competition play in leagues. Track your matches, results, ladder position and team activity all in one place, with your Tennis ID linked.