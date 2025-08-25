Talia Gibson

australian-flag

Australia

active

I've had so many really exciting experiences – now I can say that I've played all of the Grand Slams, which has been a dream of mine since I was young.

Talia Gibson, 18 Oct 2024
talia-gibson-player-profile-hero

Biography

On Court

  • Introduced to tennis at age five by her mother
  • First international trip for tennis came in 2017, when she was part of a four-week junior tour in Germany
  • Won singles title at U14 Australian Championships in December 2018
  • Finalist at the U12 National Grasscourt Championships in Adelaide in 2016
  • Favourite shot is forehand; favourite surface is hard court
  • Goal is to win the Australian Open
  • Inspired by Roger Federer and Serena Williams
  • Made top-200 debut in singles in April 2024
  • Broke into the world’s top 150 after winning an Australian Pro Tour title in Perth

Off Court

  • Favourite foods include tacos and cookies & cream icecream
  • Loves going to the beach
  • Named Female Junior Athlete of the Year at the 2019 and 2022 Australian Tennis Awards.

Titles/Finals

Titles

  • Won singles title at U14 Australian Championships in December 2018

Finals

  • Finalist at the U12 National Grasscourt Championships in Adelaide in 2016

Statistics

Key statistics

Age21
Born18 June 2004
Birth placePerth, WA
PlaysRight-handed

Year-end singles ranking history

YearAustralian Ranking
2023301
2022364

Latest news

Gallery