Biography
On Court
- Introduced to tennis at age five by her mother
- First international trip for tennis came in 2017, when she was part of a four-week junior tour in Germany
- Won singles title at U14 Australian Championships in December 2018
- Finalist at the U12 National Grasscourt Championships in Adelaide in 2016
- Favourite shot is forehand; favourite surface is hard court
- Goal is to win the Australian Open
- Inspired by Roger Federer and Serena Williams
- Made top-200 debut in singles in April 2024
- Broke into the world’s top 150 after winning an Australian Pro Tour title in Perth
Off Court
- Favourite foods include tacos and cookies & cream icecream
- Loves going to the beach
- Named Female Junior Athlete of the Year at the 2019 and 2022 Australian Tennis Awards.
Titles/Finals
Titles
Finals
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|21
|Born
|18 June 2004
|Birth place
|Perth, WA
|Plays
|Right-handed
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian Ranking
|2023
|301
|2022
|364
Gallery
Talia Gibson at Wimbledon 2025
Talia Gibson in action during The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London
Talia Gibson Australian Open round 1 2025
Talia Gibson during round 1 on Court 3 at the Australian Open at Melbourne Park
Talia Gibson Wimbledon qualifying 2025
Talia Gibson during the Wimbledon qualifying competition at Community Sport Centre Roehampton, London
Talia Gibson Brisbane International qualifying 2024
Talia Gibson plays Leolia Jeanjean of France on Show Court 2 during qualifying for the 2024 Brisbane International
Talia Gibson Australian Open 2023
Talia Gibson in action on Court 3 on Day One of the 2023 Australian Open in Melbourne
