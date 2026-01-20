De Minaur leads six Aussies in second-round action on AO 2026 Day 4

The stakes get higher at Melbourne Park as we move into second-round singles action on Day 4 of Australian Open 2026.

Alex de Minaur headlines the Rod Laver Arena night session, with the Aussie No.1 taking on up-and-comer Hamad Medjedovic. The world No.6 will be heavily backed by a decidedly partisan crowd but won’t underestimate the 90th-ranked Serb, who caused upsets last year including against Daniil Medvedev, Holger Rune and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Immediately after, Aussie wildcard Priscilla Hon makes her Australian Open Rod Laver Arena singles debut, facing the in-form Iva Jovic who was a Hobart International finalist last week. While the 29th-seeded American teen, who turned 18 last month, will be tough to beat, Hon will lean on her greater experience. Should Hon prevail, it will be her best result at Melbourne Park, overtaking her second-round run in 2020.

Over on the “People’s Court”, John Cain Arena, crowd favourite Ajla Tomljanovic kicks off the night session against Elena-Gabriela Ruse. The Romanian will not be an easy opponent, having upset 26th-seed Dayana Yastremska in the first round. But Tomljanovic will be desperate to make a maiden third-round appearance in Melbourne, having fallen at the second-round hurdle six times before.

Rising star Talia Gibson has a tough assignment against Diana Shnaider to start the day session at KIA Arena. Shnaider would represent the biggest win of Gibson’s young career, but the Perth native possesses enough clean-hitting firepower to trouble the 23rd seed. Gibson secured her best-ever win against 64th-ranked Anna Blinkova in the first round, so who says she can’t repeat the feat?

Aussie veteran Jordan Thompson is up against Nuno Borges on 1573 Arena. The world No.46 Portuguese has won both previous meetings between the pair, but the Australian has extra incentive to cause an upset, should he need any. A win would mean he becomes the oldest Australian in the Open era, at 31 years and 273 days, to reach a maiden men’s singles AO third round.

Storm Hunter aims to continue her fairytale return from injury, having come through qualifying before besting world No.40 Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the first round. The 31-year-old Queenslander will play Hailey Baptiste on ANZ Arena in an attempt to match her best-ever run at Melbourne Park – a third-round berth in 2024 just prior to her Achilles injury.

Meanwhile, Daria Kasatkina and Arina Rodionova lead a bumper doubles contingent which features 16 Aussies in action across the day. The pair face Katarzyna Piter and Janice Tjen on Court 5.

Aussies in action: AO 2026 Day 4

COMING UP

Women’s singles, second round

[WC] Talia Gibson (AUS) vs [23] Diana Shnaider

[Q] Storm Hunter (AUS) vs Hailey Baptiste (USA)

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROU)

[WC] Priscilla Hon (AUS) v [29] Iva Jovic (USA)

Men’s singles, second round

[6] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Hamad Medjedovic (SRB)

[WC] Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Nuno Borges (POR)