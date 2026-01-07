Lipton Ice Tea joins Australian Open

The Australian Open has announced Lipton Ice Tea as the tournament’s Official Ice Tea in 2026.

Bringing ice-cold refreshment to the AO, Lipton Ice Tea will be available at all bars across the precinct, providing fans with a refreshing beverage option as they take in the tennis and all the off-court action on offer.

“Each year we look to bring new experiences to Melbourne Park that add to the atmosphere of the tournament, and we’re so pleased to welcome Lipton Ice Tea for 2026,” Cedric Cornelis, Tennis Australia’s Chief Commercial Officer said.

“Their presence across the precinct will offer attendees a refreshing way to enjoy their time at the AO.”

Lipton Ice Tea will bring a vibrant fan experience to TOPCOURT, with Lipton Island – a refreshing oasis where fans can cool down and relax between matches. Featuring a terrazzo bar, shady palms and bright umbrellas, the island-inspired space is set to become a go-to destination.

At the heart of Lipton Island is a custom-built bar serving a selection of exclusive iced tea creations, crafted specifically for the Australian Open and available only at TOPCOURT.

Gabby Manu, Lipton’s Brand Manager, said “We’re thrilled to be the Official Ice Tea of the Australian Open for the very first time, bringing icy-cold refreshment, and a no-alcohol TOPCOURT experience designed for Gen Z. We can’t wait to reveal the drinks that everyone will be talking about.”

The partnership will also extend beyond Melbourne Park, with limited-edition Australian Open packaging available nationally in 500ml and 1.5L formats, supported by in-store activations at Coles and Woolworths.

- ends -