Brisbane International: Youth triumphs experience for fast-rising Emerson Jones

Emerson Jones had all the makings of an underdog at Pat Rafter Arena.

Making her Brisbane International main-draw debut as a wildcard entrant, the 17-year-old had been preparing to go head-to-head with world No. 45 Tatjana Maria in a career-first collision. The 38-year-old has a wealth of experience under her belt, having entered the WTA Tour in 2001 – seven years before Jones was even born.

As it goes, any underdog presumptions about Jones vanished the moment play began. The young Queenslander set the tone early in the match, playing aggressive, following through with every shot, rushing the net and making cracking cross-court strokes to claim a 6-3 6-3 victory.

Remember the name!



17-year-old Emerson Jones closes night two on PRA with a stirring 6-3 6-3 win over German Tatjana Maria. pic.twitter.com/tu4T2NfJ3d — Brisbane International (@BrisbaneTennis) January 5, 2026

“Like every round here, [the players] are all top 100, so it's definitely going to be a challenge for me, but I'm willing to give it my best shot,” said Jones, a former world No.1 junior who is ranked world No.147 on the WTA Tour.

“To be honest, her game was a bit tricky for my game, but I’m so happy that I got it done,” said the Aussie teenager when asked about the age gap. “She’s an amazing player and very experienced. Obviously, I don’t have that experience yet, but I’m super happy with how I played.”

The second set saw Jones bounce back from 0-2 down, displaying maturity beyond her years as she calmly faced the deciding point that would put her 0-3 down. With a clever backhand that would later mark the turning point of the set, she went on to win six of the next seven games, taking the set and claiming the match.

“I’m just super happy,” said a smiling Jones. “This is honestly the best tournament, the best crowd and I’m so happy my family got to come tonight.”

Playing at home, where her family and friends could show their unwavering support, was a boon for the Sunshine State local, aiding her sunny outlook on the entire tournament.

“There is no pressure here for me to win. I don't really put pressure on myself, and I'm really excited to play,” said Jones.

This is Jones’ second career win over a top 50 player; the first win recorded was over world No.37 Wang Xinyu at Adelaide 2025. Jones will face world No.17 Liudmila Samsonova in the second round on Wednesday.