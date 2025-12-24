Strong contingent to feature in Australian Open 2026 qualifying

Twenty-four Australians will compete in Australian Open 2026 qualifying next month, playing for a place in the main draw of their home Grand Slam.

They aim to increase Australia’s main draw contingent, which currently numbers 16 after Rinky Hijikata, Talia Gibson, Taylah Preston, and Priscilla Hon were announced as wildcards on Monday.

After narrowly missing out on the AO 2026 wildcard available during the Australian Pro Tour, Alex Bolt aims to enter his first Australian Open main draw in four years. Despite finishing equal-first in the points race with James Duckworth, Duckworth had the higher ATP singles ranking, thus claiming the wildcard over Bolt.

The 32-year-old Bolt enjoyed his best season on the ATP Challenger circuit of his career in 2025, winning 26 matches and a title in Brisbane in November. He aims to qualify for his seventh Australian Open.

READ: Bolt prevails in Brisbane

Other strong Pro Tour performers in Bernard Tomic, Jason Kubler, James McCabe, and Dane Sweeny also feature in the qualifying field. Tomic is hoping to play in the main draw at Melbourne Park for the first time in five years.

Meanwhile, Jordan Thompson will enter AO qualifying seeded, aiming to continue his streak of 40 Grand Slam singles main-draw appearances.

Meanwhile, Li Tu, Cruz Hewitt, Moerani Bouzige, Philip Sekulic, Edward Winter and Pavle Marinkov were Australians to received qualifying wildcards.

In the women’s field, Storm Hunter hopes to make her Grand Slam singles return at Melbourne Park after receiving a qualifying wildcard. The 31-year-old last competed in singles action at a major at AO 2024, where she made the round of 32 for the first time.

Successful qualification would also ensure Hunter’s first major singles berth since rupturing her Achilles in April 2024.

She is one of 12 Australians who will compete in women’s singles qualifying, with countrywomen Astra Sharma, Maddison Inglis, Olivia Gadecki and Arina Rodionova earning direct entry into the qualifying event.

Another seven wildcards – Destanee Aiava, Lizette Cabrera, Tina Smith, Elena Micic, Alana Subasic, Tahlia Kokkinis and Renee Alame – will also compete in qualifying when the competition kicks off on 12 January.

Men’s singles qualifying (entry ranking in parentheses):

Jordan Thompson (108)

Bernard Tomic (182)

Alex Bolt (188)

Jason Kubler (190)

James McCabe (196)

Dane Sweeny (215)

Li Tu (258)

Moerani Bouzige (317)

Philip Sekulic (462)

Edward Winter (465)

Pavle Marinkov (592)

Cruz Hewitt (759)

Women’s singles qualifying (entry ranking in parentheses):

Astra Sharma (160)

Maddison Inglis (164)

Olivia Gadecki (206)

Arina Rodionova (208)

Destanee Aiava (239)

Lizette Cabrera (279)

Tina Smith (329)

Elena Micic (348)

Storm Hunter (426)

Alana Subasic (545)

Tahlia Kokkinis (612)

Renee Alame (Unranked)

Australian Open 2026 qualifying is from 12-15 January at Melbourne Park and is a feature of Opening Week. Tickets are on sale now from $15 via Ticketmaster, with kids under the age of 11 free.