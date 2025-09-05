Australian Teams

From the Billie Jean King Cup, Davis Cup to the United Cup and the Olympic Games, our nation's best showcases the spirit, talent and passion of Australian tennis on the world stage.
Team Australia pose with flag and tennis racquets outside the Sydney Opera House

Meet the teams

Culture Amp Australian Billie Jean King Cup Team

The Billie Jean King Cup is the most prestigious team event for women in tennis. Meet our 2025 team.

Culture Amp Australian Davis Cup Team

With 28 titles and 19 as runner-up, Australia stands as one of the most successful nations in Davis Cup history. Meet the team's current representatives.

United Cup Australian Team​

The United Cup is a global mixed team competition uniting men and women. Check back soon for the 2025/2026 team announcement. 

United Cup logo

Olympics Australian Team​

The Olympics is the pinnacle of international sport, where tennis stars chase gold for Australia. The team will be announced before the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Australia Olympic Team logo

Latest news

Stay up to date with the latest Australian Teams news.

Aussie pro players

Discover the stories, stats and careers of Australia's elite professional players making their mark on the global stage.

Explore player profiles
Australia Legends Cup mixed doubles team holding the AO Doubles Cup