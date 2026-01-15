Preston stuns Raducanu to reach maiden WTA semifinal in Hobart

Young Australian Taylah Preston has claimed the biggest win of her career at the Hobart International, downing Great Britian’s Emma Raduanu 6-2 6-4 to reach a maiden WTA-level semifinal.

The 20-year-old, who entered the tournament as a 204th-ranked wildcard, added to a breakthrough week that earlier included wins over Jessica Bouzas Maneriro (ranked world No.40) and Rebecca Sramkova (No.72).

“I don’t really know what to say, I’m just really happy to be through to the next round and get to play here again in front of everyone,” said an emotional Preston, after her straight-sets win over Raducanu, who is the 2021 US Open champion.

Taylah Preston has caused a big upset in the Hobert International, defeating number one seed Emma Radacanu in straight sets, 6-2 6-4.



Preston advances to the semi finals! pic.twitter.com/2lbIiejptr — Tennis WEST (@tennis_west_au) January 15, 2026

In a composed performance, Preston controlled the rallies and capitalised on key moments to close out the match in 88 minutes and set a semifinal with either American Iva Jovic or Poland’s Magda Linette.

The West Australian was also required to adapt to Hobart’s challenging conditions, after the match was temporarily suspended due to rain.

In a life-changing month, Preston will also contest the Australian Open as a wildcard entrant, drawing China’s Zhang Shuai in the first round.

With her momentum building in Hobart, Preston will be one to watch as she makes her second main-draw appearance at her home Grand Slam, following her 2024 debut.