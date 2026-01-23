AO 2026: McCabe and Tu stun No.1 seeds in Melbourne

Watched on by Australian legend Pat Cash and scores of passionate fans at ANZ Arena, Li Tu and James McCabe have continued an Australian tradition of delivering their best in doubles at their home Grand Slam.

Tu and McCabe launched their AO 2026 campaign with a straight-sets upset of No.1 seeds Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool on Friday. It sets a potential meeting with fellow Australians Jason Kubler and Marc Polmans, who face Switzerland’s Jakub Paul and Brit Marcus Willis for a place in the third round.

Wildcard recipients in their first-time pairing at the Australian Open, Tu and McCabe eliminated their credentialed opponents 7-6(5) 6-4 in an hour and 25 minutes.

Cash and Glasspool are the reigning Wimbledon men’s doubles champions, after victory over Australia’s Rinky Hijikata and Dutch partner David Pel in the 2025 final.

McCabe and Tu's AO 2026 singles campaigns ended in qualifying – New South Wales' McCabe in the first round and South Australian Tu in the second – with doubles providing a chance to extend their stay in Melbourne.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity,” Tu told tennis.com.au earlier this week. “Just looking forward to getting out there and having a bit of fun. It’s obviously another opportunity, which I don’t take for granted.”

Each player achieved career-best singles rankings in mid-2025, with McCabe climbing to world No.164 and Tu a peak of No.160.

The 29-year-old Tu spent several months off tour last year after the birth of baby daughter Elody and is now working with a team including Daniel Buberis, Luke Saville and the newly-appointed coach Cash as he aims for further gains in singles.

“I know that my game has improved for sure, like all the individual parts,” said Tu. “It's just about putting it together in a match and you know, I'm very confident that I can do it.”

For now, all focus is on further gains in doubles where McCabe and Tu will aim to become the third all-Australian pair in the past five years – joining Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrigos in 2022 and Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler in 2023 – to lift the men's doubles trophy.

Kokkinakis and Kyrgios, who each spent the majority of their 2025 seasons sidelined with injury, pushed Kubler and Marc Polmans in an entertaining KIA Arena battle in their AO 2026 opener on Thursday but fell in three sets to their fellow Australians.