Chemist Warehouse extends partnership with Tennis Australia across Summer of Tennis

Chemist Warehouse has reaffirmed its commitment to Australian tennis, signing a multi-year extension as Official Pharmacy Partner. The renewed partnership will continue to support the Australian Open and the broader Summer of Tennis calendar, including the United Cup, Adelaide International, Brisbane International and Hobart International.

As Australia’s leading retail pharmacy, Chemist Warehouse will continue to back tennis at every level, deepening its focus on wellness, accessibility and community connection.

As part of the renewed agreement, Chemist Warehouse becomes the Presenting Rights Partner of the national Cardio Tennis program, an energised way for people of all ages and abilities to play, stay active and connect with others through tennis.

Tennis Australia Chief Tennis Officer Tom Larner said the expanded partnership would help encourage more Australians to engage with the sport.

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with Chemist Warehouse to include Cardio Tennis. This collaboration reinforces our shared commitment to health and wellbeing, and encourages more Australians to pick up a racquet and enjoy the benefits of an active lifestyle,” Larner said.

Chemist Warehouse Deputy CEO Mario Tascone said the extended partnership reflected the brand’s long-standing commitment to supporting healthy, active lifestyles across Australia.

“Chemist Warehouse is proud to continue championing wellness, value and accessibility for tennis fans and communities across Australia. Our partnership with Tennis Australia reflects our long-standing commitment to supporting healthy, active lifestyles while delivering great value,” Tascone said.

Fans attending Australian Open 2026 will enjoy the return of the Chemist Warehouse flagship store on Rod Laver Arena Terrace, offering convenient access to tennis wellness essentials, exclusive offers, photo moments and a refresh station to help beat the summer heat.

An on-site pharmacist will again be available throughout the three-week tournament, ensuring players, staff and fans have trusted access to health and wellness products and advice.

Chemist Warehouse’s presence will also extend across the Summer of Tennis, with a Mini Chemist Warehouse pop-up store set to feature at the Adelaide International. The pop-up will offer giveaways, event essentials and engaging fan experiences for spectators.

Behind the scenes, Chemist Warehouse will continue to support the Australian Open workforce through its Workforce Wellness program, providing staff with a dedicated wellness space stocked with self-care items, recovery products and general wellness essentials throughout the event period.

