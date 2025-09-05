Why Cardio Tennis
What is Cardio Tennis?
The ultimate tennis workout
Get your body moving with a tennis-infused workout. Whether you're just starting your fitness journey, returning to the game, or already active, our qualified coaches and trained volunteers tailor classes to suit every fitness and tennis level.
Key information
Cost
It varies from coach to coach. On average, a Cardio Tennis class costs $20–$35. Some coaches also offer a free trial.
Time
Typically you can expect a class to run for 45–60 minutes.
What to bring
- Racquet – if you don’t have one, no worries, ask if one can be provided.
- Wear runners and comfortable sports clothes.
- Bring a water bottle and a gym towel.
Cardio for every body
Whatever your level of fitness or ability, there is a Cardio stream to match your pace while you upskill your tennis game.
Cardio Lite
The low-impact session getting people active and learning tennis in a relaxed environment.
Level: Intro
For people who would love to get into tennis.
Cardio Play
The point-play session focused on intense rallies and competitive team games.
Level: Competition lovers
For people who love to play points.
Cardio Classic
The balanced session focused on blending drills and play with high energy.
Level: All-rounder
For people who love working up a sweat.
Cardio Max
The high-intensity session focused on tennis drills and a high volume of hitting.
Level: High intensity
For people who love pushing their limits.
How it works
Cardio Tennis sessions include a mix of movement, drills and fun games, including:
- warm-up, drill and play-based activities, and cool-down
- cardio bursts to raise your heart rate
- upbeat music to keep you energised
- low-compression balls for better control and more play
- an enthusiastic coach or trained volunteer.
Each session starts with dynamic movement to build coordination, then moves into activities that boost fitness and confidence.
Cardio stories
Aleesa - WA
“I love Cardio Tennis. It’s part of our outlet during the week. We’ve got work, we’ve got families. There’s a group of us that commutes for that one hour to have a really good hit.”
Caroline - VIC
"I was a little bit nervous, I came to my first session and I just loved it. I was terrible, but I left with a smile and a better start to the day and I’ve been coming here ever since."
Frequently asked questions
Yes. You don’t need any tennis experience, just a willingness to move. Coaches adapt each session to your ability and fitness level, so you can ease in and build confidence at your own pace.
Absolutely. You’ll get a full-body, aerobic workout that improves fitness, burns calories, builds coordination and boosts your mood – all in a fun, music-driven group setting.
Yes, Cardio Lite is a low-impact format perfect for easing back into fitness, whether you’re postpartum, recovering from injury or just getting started. Coaches will support you with modifications.
Just wear activewear and runners, bring a towel and water bottle. If you don’t have a racquet, most clubs can lend you one.
It’s for everyone, all abilities, fitness levels and backgrounds. Whether you want to get fitter, learn a new skill or meet new people, there’s a Cardio Tennis stream for you.