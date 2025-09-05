Cardio Tennis Logo (White Text)

Cardio Tennis

Discover Cardio Tennis, the ultimate group tennis workout set to music. It’s fun for all ages and abilities.
Why Cardio Tennis

Feel-good fitness

A fun, full-body workout that boosts endurance, coordination and confidence – all while supporting heart health, mood, sleep and mental clarity.

Flexible & supportive

Inclusive and beginner-friendly sessions for adults of all fitness levels. Choose your pace from four streams and progress with support from expert coaches and trained volunteers.

Social connection

Cardio Tennis builds community through shared fun on the court. Enjoy energising group sessions with music, motivation and connection.

What is Cardio Tennis?

The ultimate tennis workout

Get your body moving with a tennis-infused workout. Whether you're just starting your fitness journey, returning to the game, or already active, our qualified coaches and trained volunteers tailor classes to suit every fitness and tennis level.

Key information

Cost

It varies from coach to coach. On average, a Cardio Tennis class costs $20–$35. Some coaches also offer a free trial.

Time

Typically you can expect a class to run for 45–60 minutes.

What to bring

  • Racquet – if you don’t have one, no worries, ask if one can be provided.
  • Wear runners and comfortable sports clothes.
  • Bring a water bottle and a gym towel.

Cardio for every body

Whatever your level of fitness or ability, there is a Cardio stream to match your pace while you upskill your tennis game.

Cardio Lite

The low-impact session getting people active and learning tennis in a relaxed environment.

Level: Intro

For people who would love to get into tennis.

Cardio Play

The point-play session focused on intense rallies and competitive team games.

Level: Competition lovers

For people who love to play points.

Cardio Classic

The balanced session focused on blending drills and play with high energy.

Level: All-rounder

For people who love working up a sweat.

Cardio Max

The high-intensity session focused on tennis drills and a high volume of hitting.

Level: High intensity

For people who love pushing their limits.

How it works

Cardio Tennis sessions include a mix of movement, drills and fun games, including:

  • warm-up, drill and play-based activities, and cool-down
  • cardio bursts to raise your heart rate
  • upbeat music to keep you energised
  • low-compression balls for better control and more play
  • an enthusiastic coach or trained volunteer.

Each session starts with dynamic movement to build coordination, then moves into activities that boost fitness and confidence.

Cardio stories

Aleesa - WA

“I love Cardio Tennis. It’s part of our outlet during the week. We’ve got work, we’ve got families. There’s a group of us that commutes for that one hour to have a really good hit.”

Caroline - VIC

"I was a little bit nervous, I came to my first session and I just loved it. I was terrible, but I left with a smile and a better start to the day and I’ve been coming here ever since."

Frequently asked questions

Yes. You don’t need any tennis experience, just a willingness to move. Coaches adapt each session to your ability and fitness level, so you can ease in and build confidence at your own pace.

Absolutely. You’ll get a full-body, aerobic workout that improves fitness, burns calories, builds coordination and boosts your mood – all in a fun, music-driven group setting.

Yes, Cardio Lite is a low-impact format perfect for easing back into fitness, whether you’re postpartum, recovering from injury or just getting started. Coaches will support you with modifications.

Just wear activewear and runners, bring a towel and water bottle. If you don’t have a racquet, most clubs can lend you one.

It’s for everyone, all abilities, fitness levels and backgrounds. Whether you want to get fitter, learn a new skill or meet new people, there’s a Cardio Tennis stream for you.

Find Cardio Tennis near you

You’re one step away from a fresh, fun workout. Secure your spot at a Cardio Tennis session near you – look out for free trials to get started.

