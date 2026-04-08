BJK Cup: Kokkinis relishes Orange Girl opportunity

Tahlia Kokkinis assumes a role steeped in tradition this week for the Culture Amp Australian Billie Jean King Cup team’s tie against Great Britain.

The 17-year-old will be the Orange Girl for the Qualifier, a responsibility that has previously been taken on by some of Australia’s BJK Cup stars, including Sam Stosur, Kimberly Birrell and Storm Hunter.

> READ: Birrell ready for British challenge

The role is believed to have been introduced during Lesley Bowrey’s tenure as captain between 1994 and 2001. It exposes Australia’s rising stars to their team’s inner sanctum, hitting with the players, attending team dinners and sitting on the bench with them throughout the tie.

> MORE: The role of an Orange Girl

Kokkinis, junior world No.53, is honoured to have been provided this opportunity and is looking forward to spending time with the team.

“Honestly, it feels amazing. I'm just really happy to be a part of such an incredible team,” she said.

“I’m very lucky to be around people who are really amazing and they pursue greatness in sport, so it’s a blessing.”

With Kokkinis on the cusp of turning pro, Stosur, Australia's current BJK Cup captain, believes being an Orange Girl is a great launchpad for a career in the green and gold.

"The Orange Girl position has been around for a really long time. I was an Orange Girl, Pratty [Nicole Pratt] was an Orange Girl, so it’s been happening for a number of years," said Stosur, who filled the role against Switzerland in 2001.

"Where Tahlia is at in her young career as well, it really made sense to try and bring her into the side, give her that week of training with all our best players in the country, having that experience of seeing what being in the team is like.

"I think it helps tremendously if you’ve been in that position before you’re picked in the side."

> TICKETS: Australia v Great Britain Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier

The role has recently provided that very launchpad for some of Australia’s current players, exemplifying a swift transition into the BJK Cup team. The last three players to undertake the role have made their representative debut within 18 months of their Orange Girl stint.

Taylah Preston was the Orange Girl for Australia’s 2022 Finals campaign, 17 months prior to making her debut against Mexico in Brisbane in April 2024.

Maya Joint, who was Orange Girl for the 2024 Finals in Malaga, first featured in the team for the 2025 Qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Colombia in April.

Meanwhile on Friday, one year to the day since she was Orange Girl, Emerson Jones will wear the gold jacket for the first time.

Jones is the sixth-youngest player in history to represent Australia in the BJK Cup. The same age as Kokkinis, Jones attests to the role providing a perfect opportunity to gain insight into the professional environment.

> READ: Jones steps into spotlight with BJK Cup debut

"There was a lot of tennis advice that I got given and I’m sure she’s being given such great advice, too," she said.

"But just to be in the team at our age because she’s the same age as me, it’s really great. It’s a privilege to be the Orange Girl and then be in the team."

Stosur believes Kokkinis will benefit greatly from the experience given her willingness to take advice onboard.

"She’s obviously still developing and she’s just so keen to learn. She’s like a sponge when you talk to her," Stosur said.

“She’s super keen and I think she’s going to get so much out of being round all of our players and the experience.”

Kokkinis aims to soak up as much information as possible throughout the week, hoping to learn from some of the best players from around the country.

"I'm just going to take as much experience as I can from being in this really cool position and just learn," she said.

"You want to train with the best people in the country, and just see how they are off the court, on the court, what they do, how they conduct themselves, how they train. So it's really cool to be around."

You can watch Australia’s Qualifier tie against Great Britain on 10-11 April on the channels of the Nine Network.