realestate.com takes centre court at Australian Open

Tennis Australia has announced realestate.com.au as the Official Real Estate Partner of the Australian Open in a new multi-year agreement.

The partnership launches as the 2026 tournament kicks off, bringing together two of Australia’s great passions – property and sport.

Cedric Cornelis, Tennis Australia’s Chief Commercial Officer, said “We’re excited to welcome REA to the Australian Open. The AO is all about bringing people together, and realestate.com.au is a brand Australians know and trust.

“This partnership is designed with fans in mind, from fun moments around the precinct to creative storytelling on broadcast, bringing another fun, feel-good element to the AO experience for fans all summer long.”

Sarah Myers, REA Group General Manager Audience and Marketing, said the AO is a cultural moment that unites Australians and provides a great platform to build brand love and trust.

“We’re incredibly excited to be the Official Real Estate Partner of the Australian Open, an iconic event that captures the nation’s attention and provides an unparalleled platform to connect realestate.com.au with millions of Australian tennis fans.

“Over the summer months Australians are at home thinking about upgrading, downsizing or making a sea or tree change. Showing up at the Australian Open in a truly integrated way in such a premium environment is an exciting opportunity. We know the national conversation anchors to property and sport so it was the perfect fit to bring our two brands together.”

realestate.com.au will have virtual on-court signage across Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena and John Cain Arena as well as an onsite activation area at The Village.

Over finals weekend, fans can participate in the realestate.com.au Rally for their chance to hit with tennis legends and win prizes.

realestate.com.au has launched a bespoke campaign for the AO including a new TVC featuring Pat Rafter. The campaign will run throughout January during the United Cup, Adelaide International, Brisbane International and Australian Open.

