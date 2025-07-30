Experience AO Holiday Programs presented by Weet-Bix™
Keep your kids active and entertained these school holidays. Designed for children aged five to 15, our program combines tennis, games and creative play – run by qualified coaches at trusted local clubs.
Choose from half or full-day sessions and enjoy peace of mind knowing your child is in a fun, safe environment backed by Tennis Australia and Weet-Bix.
What you need to know
- Activities
- Session times
- Drop-off and pick-up
- Coaches and venues
- What to bring
- Find a program near you
- Fees and vouchers
Why tennis these school holidays?
Led by qualified coaches and inspired by the Australian Open, our fun school holiday sessions help kids stay active, build confidence and learn new tennis skills at local clubs around Australia. Ask your local club about upcoming programs.
Qualified coaches
Our programs are led by accredited coaches who build skills and confidence at every stage of your child’s tennis journey.
Safeguarding children
Coaches have a unique responsibility to create a safe environment, build trusting relationships and provide crucial support for young players.
Get inspired by Weet-Bix™
Frequently asked questions
Many states and territories offer vouchers to help with sport costs – sometimes up to $500 per child or family. Check your state or territory website for eligibility and details.
- ACT – Every Chance
- VIC – Get Active Kids
- QLD – FairPlay
- NSW – Active & Creative Kids
- SA – Sports Voucher Plus
- TAS – Ticket to Play
- NT – Sport Voucher
- WA – KidSport Voucher
Your local tennis club may also be able to guide you.
Yes. Our holiday programs are inclusive and beginner-friendly. Coaches adapt activities to suit different skill levels, learning styles and individual needs. We support every child to feel confident, included and excited about learning.
Yes, we partner with trusted tennis clubs across metro, regional and remote Australia. Just enter your postcode or town in the search tool to find the closest AO Holiday Programs near you.
Clubs may adjust the session, move indoors or reschedule if needed. Your club will contact you directly if there’s a weather-related change to the program.
Session fees start from $40 for a half day. Full-day rates may vary. Check with your coach for final pricing. Many clubs accept government vouchers to help with costs.
Of course. You’re welcome to stay while your child settles in. Once they’re feeling confident, most clubs encourage you to enjoy a break. Some venues also offer viewing areas – check with your local club for details.
If your child enjoys the program, your local club can help them join weekly coaching or Hot Shots Tennis programs designed for all ages and skill levels. It’s a great way to stay active and build confidence year-round.