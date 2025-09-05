Coaching courses and workshops

Our national tennis programs make it easy for everyone to engage with tennis. We have tennis programs that suit people at various stages of life, from age three to 93.

For coaches, it means a great opportunity to connect with more players and expand your reach. These structured programs provide you with a clear framework to deliver engaging lessons, attract new participants and retain existing ones.

Whether you're aiming to introduce complete beginners to the sport, foster social play or guide aspiring competitive players, our national tennis programs offer the tools to build a thriving coaching business.