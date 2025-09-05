Coaching courses and workshops

- Programs
Coaching for our national tennis programs
Our national tennis programs make it easy for everyone to engage with tennis. We have tennis programs that suit people at various stages of life, from age three to 93.
For coaches, it means a great opportunity to connect with more players and expand your reach. These structured programs provide you with a clear framework to deliver engaging lessons, attract new participants and retain existing ones.
Whether you're aiming to introduce complete beginners to the sport, foster social play or guide aspiring competitive players, our national tennis programs offer the tools to build a thriving coaching business.
Explore our national programs
Interested in coaching for any of these programs? Find out about how to become a tennis coach.
Coaching for other racquet sports
Dive into the diverse world of racquet and paddle sports. Padel, Pickleball and POP Tennis have been rapidly gaining popularity, thanks to their simpler rules and fun interactions. These adapted tennis formats offer an easy, affordable and social introduction to racquet sports.
For clubs and coaches, they provide a great opportunity to expand your offerings and attract new players. We fully support integrating them into your programs. To help you easily integrate these sports into your coaching routines, we have developed courses and resources so you can offer lessons to both social and competitive players.
Explore other ways to play racquet sports
Tennis for every body
There’s a way to make tennis fun and safe for players of all abilities. It starts with understanding how to adapt the game, building a positive relationship with your players and being able to communicate effectively.
To best support you, we have developed courses and resources so you have the skills and confidence to empower your players on court.
“Any coach is capable of teaching a player with a disability how to play tennis. Attending a professional development session can provide the opportunity to experience and learn. This will provide coaches with the tools and confidence to enable clubs to deliver quality inclusive tennis programs.”
Alison Scott
Tennis Australia’s State Inclusive Coach
Explore adaptive tennis programs
Where culture, pride and tennis come together
Tennis Australia is proud to support programs that celebrate identity, culture and connection through the game. Our LGBTQIA+ tennis initiatives create safe, welcoming spaces where players can be their authentic selves, while our First Nations tennis programs honour culture and community, empowering participation and leadership across generations.
Explore tennis that celebrates diversity and culture
Professional development workshops
Being successful on and off the court requires completely different skill sets. On court, you are expected to focus on your players’ techniques. Beyond the court, business skills are essential.
Tennis Australia professional development workshops cover a broad range of business management areas such as business operations, marketing and HR. We also have online materials in our learning platform that you can complete at your own pace. You need to be a Tennis Australia coach member to access our workshops and learning materials.
Find a course
To find out which in-person courses and workshops are available, check the course and workshop calendar.
Our online learning modules and workshops can be accessed at any time via our learning management platform, Bounce.