Game, Set, Music – 15 nights of pre-match entertainment set to shine on Rod Laver Arena

Australian Open 2026 will make history with 15 nights of world-class music acts lighting up Rod Laver Arena before play, another Grand Slam first.

For the first time ever, fans will experience live performances every night of the main draw, transforming Rod Laver Arena into a stage for some of the biggest names in music before the world’s best tennis players take to the court.

The lineup features a mix of international icons and Australian stars, including:

Cody Simpson on night one, Sunday 18 January, with a high-energy rendition of the Robbie Williams Classic Let Me Entertain You

American superstar Patti LaBelle bringing her legendary hit Lady Marmalade on Thursday 29 January, women’s semi-finals day

Sophie Ellis Bextor will perform her smash hit Murder On The Dance Floor on men’s finals day, Sunday 1 February.

Other highlights include:

A Melbourne Symphony Orchestra ensemble performing the Sound of The AO on Friday 30 January.

National anthem performances by Paulini at the men’s final, the Pitchface choir from Melbourne’s Western Suburbs at the women’s final, and Daniel Makunike from MJ the Musical on Australia Day.

“This is a first for any Grand Slam tournament and truly reflects the Australian Open’s evolution into a global sports and entertainment experience, Tennis Australia’s Head of Live Events John O’Neil said.

“From staging performances prior to the two finals just six years ago, to now every night of the main draw, the AO is more than tennis.”

Other entertainment across the AO includes Crowded House performing at the inaugural AO Opening Ceremony on Saturday 17 January, featuring the ‘Battle of the world No.1s’ between six-time AO champion Roger Federer, four-time AO champ Andre Agassi and Aussie legends Patrick Rafter and Lleyton Hewitt.

AO LIVE acts already announced to perform both at TOPCOURT and John Cain Arena include The Kid Laroi, The Veronicas, The Presets, and Renee Rapp.

All performances before play on Rod Laver Arena are included in the arena ticket price.

The full lineup of pre-match entertainment in Rod Laver Arena at AO 2026:

Sunday 18 January

Cody Simpson

Monday 19 January

Leo Sayer

Tuesday 20 January

Casey Donovan

Wednesday 21 January

Olivia Coe-Fox with didgeridoo player Neenan

Thursday 22 January

Gabriyel Thomas, lead of Cats the Musical

Friday 23 January

Jude York

Saturday 24 January

Rob Mills

Sunday 25 January

The 10 Tenors

Monday 26 January

Day national anthem – Daniel Makunike from MJ the Musical

Night national anthem – Mirusia

James Johnston

Tuesday 27 January

Ovation - Marina Prior, Sylvie Paladino, David Hobson and Michael Cormick

Wednesday 28 January

Jael Wena

Thursday 29 January

Patti LaBelle

Friday 30 January

Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

Saturday 31 January

National anthem – Pitchface

Georgina Hopson, lead from Anastasia

Sunday 1 February

National anthem - Paulini

Sophie Ellis-Bextor