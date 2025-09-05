New ways to play
Padel, pickleball and POP Tennis have been rapidly gaining popularity, with a reputation for being simple, social and fun. These adapted tennis formats offer an easy, affordable and social introduction to racquet or paddle sports and are perfect for players of all ages and abilities.
Compare the sports
At first glance, padel, pickleball, and POP Tennis might look alike – small courts, paddles and fast rallies. But look closer and you’ll find each has its own rules, feel and culture. Explore the differences and see which one matches your style of play.
- Padel
- Pickleball
- Pop
Padel
Adrenaline-fueled and high energy. An explosive mix of tennis and squash, played in a glass box, where doubles play off the walls in 360° rallies.
Court
- Smaller than a tennis court.
- Surrounded by glass walls and wire mesh fences.
Racquet
- Solid racquet with holes in its face.
- Wrist strap for enhanced grip and control.
Ball
- Less bounce than a tennis ball and unique spin.
Pickleball
Fast, fun and friendly. A mashup of tennis, badminton and ping pong, played on a smaller court with a unique no-volley 'kitchen' zone and a lower net.
Court
- Significantly smaller than a tennis court.
- Lower net.
Racquet
- Paddle has a flat surface.
- Bigger than a table tennis paddle, smaller than a tennis racquet.
Ball
- Perforated durable plastic.
- Indoor and outdoor variations.
POP Tennis
Small court, big fun! A scaled down, quicker version of tennis, played on a smaller court with a lower net and a solid paddle.
Court
- Significantly smaller than a tennis court.
- Standard net height.
Racquet
- Paddle with holes in its face.
- Lightweight composite build for easy swinging and control.
Ball
- Less bounce than a tennis ball and unique spin.
- Slightly lower compression for slower, more controlled play.
Tennis Australia's role
Tennis Australia sits at the heart of a multi-disciplinary ecosystem, driving the development and growth of complementary sports such as padel, pickleball, beach tennis and POP Tennis.
Want to bring more ways to play to your coaching business or club?
Tennis Australia fully supports integrating new racquet and paddle sports to your club or existing programs. These sports provide a great opportunity to expand your offering and attract new players.