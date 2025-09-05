“This game of padel has just captured my imagination again. And I’ve become this analytical, sort of crazy man again. I just sit there at night and I think about the angles and who I am playing, what I’ve got to do. And it’s so weird, as a 52-year-old man getting so involved and deep into it, but it’s just captured my imagination, love and passion.”​



Pat Rafter

Padel Australia’s Founding Ambassador