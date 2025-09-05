Racquet sports: reinvented

Discover the diverse world of racquet and paddle sports. Swing into POP Tennis, pickleball and padel – each presenting fresh challenges and fun activities.

Four adults walk off an outdoor pickleball court smiling and holding paddles.

New ways to play

Padel, pickleball and POP Tennis have been rapidly gaining popularity, with a reputation for being simple, social and fun. These adapted tennis formats offer an easy, affordable and social introduction to racquet or paddle sports and are perfect for players of all ages and abilities.

Compare the sports

At first glance, padel, pickleball, and POP Tennis might look alike – small courts, paddles and fast rallies. But look closer and you’ll find each has its own rules, feel and culture. Explore the differences and see which one matches your style of play.

Padel

Adrenaline-fueled and high energy. An explosive mix of tennis and squash, played in a glass box, where doubles play off the walls in 360° rallies.

Court

Padel doubles game
  • Smaller than a tennis court​.
  • Surrounded by glass walls and wire mesh fences.

Racquet

  • Solid racquet with holes in its face.
  • Wrist strap for enhanced grip and control.

Ball

  • Less bounce than a tennis ball and unique spin.

Pickleball

Fast, fun and friendly. A mashup of tennis, badminton and ping pong, played on a smaller court with a unique no-volley 'kitchen' zone and a lower net.

Court

A fast-paced game of mixed doubles on a compact pickleball court with a lower net than tennis.
  • Significantly smaller than a tennis court​.
  • Lower net.

Racquet

November 20: Pickleball photo shoot at Beaumaris Lawn Tennis Club on Wednesday 20, November, 2024. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ KIT HASELDEN
  • Paddle has a flat surface.
  • Bigger than a table tennis paddle, smaller than a tennis racquet.

Ball

A pickleball ball floating over the net.
  • Perforated durable plastic​.
  • Indoor and outdoor variations​.

POP Tennis

Small court, big fun! A scaled down, quicker version of tennis, played on a smaller court with a lower net and a solid paddle.

Court

Pop Tennis doubles game
  • Significantly smaller than a tennis court.
  • Standard net height.

Racquet

Pop tennis racquets and balls arranged on a on court
  • Paddle with holes in its face.
  • Lightweight composite build for easy swinging and control.

Ball

Pop Tennis ball
  • Less bounce than a tennis ball and unique spin.
  • Slightly lower compression for slower, more controlled play.

Pat Rafter on padel

“This game of padel has just captured my imagination again. And I’ve become this analytical, sort of crazy man again. I just sit there at night and I think about the angles and who I am playing, what I’ve got to do. And it’s so weird, as a 52-year-old man getting so involved and deep into it, but it’s just captured my imagination, love and passion.”​


Pat Rafter
Padel Australia’s Founding Ambassador

Pat Rafter at the launch of the Padel program for 2025 at Game4Padel 2025 Docklands Melbourne

Tennis Australia's role

Tennis Australia sits at the heart of a multi-disciplinary ecosystem, driving the development and growth of complementary sports such as padel, pickleball, beach tennis and POP Tennis. ​

Want to bring more ways to play to your coaching business or club?

Tennis Australia fully supports integrating new racquet and paddle sports to your club or existing programs. These sports provide a great opportunity to expand your offering and attract new players.

Still have a soft spot for tennis?

Hire a local court for a casual hit, practice session or match. There are more than 3000 tennis courts across Australia.

Canberra Tennis Centre courts and facilities