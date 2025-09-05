Tennis Australia
Start your officiating journey today. Learn more about the different types of officiating roles and how to become a Tennis Australia accredited official. Explore our membership program, which is designed to support your progress. Familiarise yourself with the latest policies and guidelines to ensure professionalism and enjoyable tennis.
Being a tennis official allows you to be at the beating heart of the sport you love. Your responsibility goes beyond promoting sportsmanship and fair play. It’s about serving the game and nurturing its legacy, so it will continue to thrive for generations to come.
When you join the officiating family, you become part of a passionate community that’s always ready to support you and help refine your skills.
"For me officiating is about creating a fairer playing field for everyone to enjoy their tennis and staying longer."
“Being an official is about showing my enjoyment of the game and hope that it spreads to players and other officials. If we enjoy our time at events, then everyone will enjoy their time that day.”
“For me it's about the challenges, the opportunity for overcoming the challenges, which leads to personal growth and development. It doesn't matter how old we are, there's always an opportunity to be the better version of ourselves.”
For all education, course and accreditation enquiries, please contact the Officiating Development Coordinator (ODC) in your state/territory