Officiating

Ready to help everyone enjoy tennis? Learn how to join the officiating family, access training and find the latest policies.
A tennis official observes the game from the side of court

Let's serve the game

Start your officiating journey today. Learn more about the different types of officiating roles and how to become a Tennis Australia accredited official. Explore our membership program, which is designed to support your progress. Familiarise yourself with the latest policies and guidelines to ensure professionalism and enjoyable tennis.

Why officiate?

Being a tennis official allows you to be at the beating heart of the sport you love. Your responsibility goes beyond promoting sportsmanship and fair play. It’s about serving the game and nurturing its legacy, so it will continue to thrive for generations to come.

When you join the officiating family, you become part of a passionate community that’s always ready to support you and help refine your skills. 

Why get accredited as a Tennis Australia official?

Exciting opportunities

It opens many exciting opportunities to work at tennis events across Australia, paving the way towards the Australian Open.

Continuous development

Courses, workshops, resources and networking events to sharpen your knowledge, including access to our learning platform, Bounce.

Other membership benefits

Enjoy discounts from major retailers – New Balance, Oakley, Specsavers and more, plus access to our officiating member website and uniforms.

Pictogram of a person swinging a tennis racket.

Why our officials love what they do

A tennis official watches a match from the sidelines

Glen Crosbie, Tennis Australia official

"For me officiating is about creating a fairer playing field for everyone to enjoy their tennis and staying longer."

Close-up of an official holding three tennis balls

Maria Banica, Tennis Australia official

“Being an official is about showing my enjoyment of the game and hope that it spreads to players and other officials. If we enjoy our time at events, then everyone will enjoy their time that day.”

Monday, June 17, 2024 : Officials at the Australian Teams Championships at KDV Tennis Centre, Gold Coast. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ Jason O'Brien

Anton Zambzhytski, Tennis Australia official

“For me it's about the challenges, the opportunity for overcoming the challenges, which leads to personal growth and development. It doesn't matter how old we are, there's always an opportunity to be the better version of ourselves.”

Have questions about officiating?

National office and membership enquiries

State offices

For all education, course and accreditation enquiries, please contact the Officiating Development Coordinator (ODC) in your state/territory