Performance

Jordan Thompson (AUS) serves on Centre Court during the 2024 Adelaide International
Player development pathways​

Going pro in tennis takes more than talent – it takes the right support, training and opportunities. 

Whether you're a rising star, a dedicated parent or coach, or someone just starting to dream big, the Player Development Pathway will help you find the right opportunities for you to compete within Australia and what the next steps in your tennis journey might look like.

No two tennis journeys are the same, so the Player Development Pathway is not linear. It features three streams – Team, Tournament and Program – and allows players of all ages and abilities to join at any time, with playing opportunities suggested based on a player’s UTR Rating.

Team-Based Pathway

What it is? Athletes train and compete together in a collective environment, fostering peer learning, camaraderie, mentorship and a sense of belonging during development.​

Why this pathway? Train and compete with a supportive cohort that drives motivation, collaboration, a sense of community and shared learning. Highly valuable for development during early stages of competitive tennis.

Experience

R1-G3 Coloured Ball Rating

July 18: Jaimee Fourlis visits AO Holiday Program at East Malvern Tennis Club in Melbourne on Friday, July 18, 2025. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ SCOTT BARBOUR

Coloured Ball

Coloured Ball - just the balls

Immerse

1-9 UTR Rating

January 7: Kids at the Red Ball Rumble on the grass courts at the Adelaide International at The Drive on Tuesday, January 7, 2025. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ David Mariuz

Interclub / Interschool League

Perform

11+ UTR Rating

Alexander Vukic plays a double handed backhand at the Davis Cup

Davis Cup

Billie Jean King Cup

Tournament-Based Pathway

What is it? Structured progression through match play competitions and circuits - from local to national, international junior and ITF/ATP/ITF Juniors – designed to accumulate experience, ranking points, resilience and exposure to tournaments.​

Why this pathway? Test technical, physical and mental readiness under real pressure – gain international match experience and transition into the professional ranks.

Experience

R1-G3 Coloured Ball Rating

Schoolgirl wearing uniform plays tennis in a playground

Coloured Ball

Program-Based Pathway

What is it? Structured, curriculum-driven coaching frameworks that layer technical, physical, mental and character development in a holistic, age-appropriate progression. ​

Why this pathway? Comprehensive, long-term development roadmap that systematically builds competencies across multiple dimensions – not limited to competition or team dynamics – from grassroots to pro tennis.

Experience

R1-G3 Coloured Ball Rating

Action shot of a young girl on wheelchair for participation photo shoot for Tennis for Everybody campaign.

Talent Hubs

Immerse

1-9 UTR Rating

Two girls wearing Super 10s tennis uniforms practice on court

Super 10s

Perform

11+ UTR Rating

National Tennis Academy player Lily Fairclough at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. MANDATORY PHOTO CREDIT Tennis Australia/ JASON O BRIEN

National Tennis Academy

Players with Disability Pathways

Discover tennis performance pathways for Players with Disability (PWD), including classifications, rankings, and national and international tournaments.
two female wheelchair tennis players hug after a game

International team tournaments​

The Billie Jean Cup and Davis Cup are both team-based competitions where national teams compete against each other in a series of matches, emphasising national pride and team achievement over individual success.​

Billie Jean King Cup

Discover the Billie Jean Cup - the most prestigious international team competition in tennis, formerly known as the Fed Cup. 

Maya Joint (AUS) prepares to serve during the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers

Davis Cup

Explore the Davis Cup - often referred to as the “World Cup of Tennis” and the premier international team competition for men’s tennis.

Alex de Minaur takes a shot at the Davis Cup

Talent Hubs for performance

Backed by Tennis Australia’s expertise and vision, these hubs give Australia’s brightest young players access to high performance coaching and tailored programs.

A tennis coach teaches a young player how to grip their racquet at the Swan Hill Tennis Club

Australia's pro tennis players

Explore the latest news and updates on our best tennis players at home and around the world.

Alex de Minaur signs autographs at the United Cup in Sydney