Performance

Player development pathways
Going pro in tennis takes more than talent – it takes the right support, training and opportunities.
Whether you're a rising star, a dedicated parent or coach, or someone just starting to dream big, the Player Development Pathway will help you find the right opportunities for you to compete within Australia and what the next steps in your tennis journey might look like.
No two tennis journeys are the same, so the Player Development Pathway is not linear. It features three streams – Team, Tournament and Program – and allows players of all ages and abilities to join at any time, with playing opportunities suggested based on a player’s UTR Rating.
- Team
- Tournament
- Program
Team-Based Pathway
What it is? Athletes train and compete together in a collective environment, fostering peer learning, camaraderie, mentorship and a sense of belonging during development.
Why this pathway? Train and compete with a supportive cohort that drives motivation, collaboration, a sense of community and shared learning. Highly valuable for development during early stages of competitive tennis.
Experience
R1-G3 Coloured Ball Rating
Immerse
1-9 UTR Rating
Accelerate
5-11 UTR Rating
Perform
11+ UTR Rating
Tournament-Based Pathway
What is it? Structured progression through match play competitions and circuits - from local to national, international junior and ITF/ATP/ITF Juniors – designed to accumulate experience, ranking points, resilience and exposure to tournaments.
Why this pathway? Test technical, physical and mental readiness under real pressure – gain international match experience and transition into the professional ranks.
Experience
R1-G3 Coloured Ball Rating
Immerse
1-9 UTR Rating
Accelerate
5-11 UTR Rating
Perform
11+ UTR Rating
Program-Based Pathway
What is it? Structured, curriculum-driven coaching frameworks that layer technical, physical, mental and character development in a holistic, age-appropriate progression.
Why this pathway? Comprehensive, long-term development roadmap that systematically builds competencies across multiple dimensions – not limited to competition or team dynamics – from grassroots to pro tennis.
Experience
R1-G3 Coloured Ball Rating
Immerse
1-9 UTR Rating
Accelerate
5-11 UTR Rating
Perform
11+ UTR Rating
International team tournaments
The Billie Jean Cup and Davis Cup are both team-based competitions where national teams compete against each other in a series of matches, emphasising national pride and team achievement over individual success.
Looking to become a performance coach?
Explore our training programs and resources designed to equip you with the knowledge, networks and accreditation to support future champions with confidence.