Ranking movers: Gibson nears top 50 after historic Sunshine Swing

Women's singles

Talia Gibson's momentous start to 2026 has continued, earning yet another career-high ranking after an eye-catching run at the Miami Open.

The 21-year-old has risen 12 places in the latest WTA rankings to sit just outside the top 50 at world No.56.

MORE: Gibson secures fifth top-20 victory to reach fourth round in Miami

Gibson downed two top-20 opponents on Florida's hard courts, four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka (No.15) and rising star Iva Jovic (No.17), on her way to the fourth round.

It followed her epic Indian Wells quarterfinal run earlier in March which earned her a top-100 debut.

Meanwhile, Emerson Jones was rewarded for a breakthrough first-round victory in Miami after she overcame Czech Linda Fruhvirtova in her first appearance at a WTA 1000 tournament.

In doing so, the 17-year-old became the youngest Australian to win a main-draw WTA 1000 match since Jelena Dokic in 1999.

The Queenslander has risen 11 spots to a career-high of world No.136.

Ajla Tomljanovic was also on the up, improving six places to No.75 after she reached the second round in Miami.

Aussie top 10 Player Ranking Move Maya Joint No.31 0 Talia Gibson No.56 +12 Daria Kasatkina No.67 -3 Ajla Tomljanovic No.75 +6 Kimberly Birrell No.80 -10 Emerson Jones No.136 +11 Priscilla Hon No.138 -1 Maddison Inglis No.142 -3 Taylah Preston No.152 -3 Olivia Gadecki No.183 -1



Men's singles

On the men's side, Aleksander Vukic led the ATP ranking risers among Australia's top 10.

Vukic lost in the second round of Miami qualifying but entered the main draw as a lucky loser for injured world No.5 Lorenzo Musetti, which earned him direct passage to the second round where he fell to Spain's Rafael Jodar. The 29-year-old jumped nine spots to No.84.

Alexei Popyrin and Christopher O'Connell each improved two spots, to No.45 and No.128 respectively.

Outside the top 10, Philip Sekulic earned a 142-place increase to No.361 after winning back-to-back ITF titles in India.

Aussie top 10 Player Ranking Move Alex de Minaur No.6 0 Alexei Popyrin No.45 +2 Aleksander Vukic No.84 +9 James Duckworth No.95 -15 Rinky Hijikata No.102 -4 Adam Walton No.105 -20 Tristan Schoolkate No.119 -5 Christopher O'Connell No.128 +2 Jordan Thompson No.131 -10 Dane Sweeny No.135

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Women's doubles

Storm Hunter and Ellen Perez now both sit inside the top 20, after each improved two spots in the latest WTA doubles rankings.

Hunter partnered Jessica Pegula to reach the quarterfinals in Miami, after winning the doubles title in Austin with Taylor Townsend earlier in March.

Perez and partner Demi Schuurs fell in the first round in Miami, but enjoyed a quarterfinal run at Indian Wells.

Gibson also rose five places to No.109.

Aussie top 10 Player Ranking Move Storm Hunter No.18 +2 Ellen Perez No.20 +2 Maya Joint No.35 0 Olivia Gadecki No.72 +1 Kimberly Birrell No.96 +2 Talia Gibson No.109 +5 Priscilla Hon No.146 0 Petra Hule No.193 +5 Alexandra Osborne No.206 +17 Elena Micic No.255 -6

Men's doubles

John-Patrick Smith re-entered the top 50 after scoring a semifinal berth in Miami alongside Dutchman Sander Arends.

The pair upset second seeds Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool in the round of 16, later falling to seventh-seeded Italian duo Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in the semifinals.

He improved 14 spots to No.42, just three places shy of his career-best ranking of No.39.

Aussie top 10 Player Ranking Move John-Patrick Smith No.42 +14 Marc Polmans No.58 +1 John Peers No.62 -1 Rinky Hijikata No.63 -1 Jason Kubler No.73 +2 Matthew Romios No.77 +1 Matthew Ebden No.79 -6 Blake Bayldon No.111 +1 Jordan Thompson No.143

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