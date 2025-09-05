Rules for competitive play
Know the rules before you compete – ensuring every match is played fairly, safely and with a clear understanding of your responsibilities as a player.
Australian competitive play regulations
Tennis Australia publishes these regulations to help you compete fairly and confidently – no matter your level or experience. They apply to all sanctioned competitions held between 1 January and 31 December 2025.
Extreme weather policy
Tennis Australia uses this policy to protect you from unsafe conditions such as extreme heat, storms or poor air quality. It explains when play should be paused, modified or cancelled.
Rules and expectations during a match
Before you compete, get familiar with the rules, match-day etiquette and what to do if something goes wrong – especially in non-umpired matches.
Dress and equipment
Check what to wear and use under official competition rules.
Official rules of tennis
Explore how matches are scored and played under ITF competition rules.
Etiquette and non-umpired matches
Manage calls and scoring when there’s no umpire on court.
Correcting errors in matches
Handle scoring disputes and gear issues during match play.
10 and under tennis rules
Play with modified rules, gear and courts for younger players.