Rules for competitive play

Before you compete, get familiar with the rules, match-day etiquette and what to do if something goes wrong – especially in non-umpired matches.

Dress and equipment

Check what to wear and use under official competition rules.

Official rules of tennis

Explore how matches are scored and played under ITF competition rules.

Etiquette and non-umpired matches

Manage calls and scoring when there’s no umpire on court.

Correcting errors in matches

Handle scoring disputes and gear issues during match play.

10 and under tennis rules

Play with modified rules, gear and courts for younger players.