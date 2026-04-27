Aussie Weekly Wrap: Preston rides high with Tokyo crown

Taylah Preston’s breakout season is going from strength to strength after she won the biggest singles title of her career in Tokyo.

The 20-year-old secured an ITF W100 crown, becoming just the third Australian since 2017 – joining Maddison Inglis in April 2024 and Astra Sharma in May 2025 – to claim a title of that calibre.

Preston prevailed in emphatic fashion, defeating Harriet Dart in the quarterfinals, before downing top seed Lanlana Tararudee 6-1 4-6 6-4 in the final.

Now coached by Brett Hunter at the National Tennis Academy in Brisbane, the West Australian has made significant progress in 2026.

> READ: Preston powers to first Grand Slam match win at AO 2026

She reached the Hobart International semifinals in January and recorded her first Grand Slam singles triumph at AO 2026. Preston boasts a 21-10 record this year.

This week's most outstanding performers include:

Alexandra Osborne: The Sydneysider added to Australia’s success at the W100 tournament in Tokyo, claiming the doubles crown with Hong Kong player Hong Yi Cody Wong. Their campaign included defeating the top two seeds.

Tristan Schoolkate: The 25-year-old advanced to his fifth ATP Challenger quarterfinal of the year, progressing to the stage in Gwangju, South Korea. Schoolkate extends his 2026 Challenger record to 13-6.

James McCabe: The New South Welshman joined Schoolkate in the Gwangju quarterfinals, his third final-eight berth from five Challenger tournaments this season. This included a three-set victory over No.4 seed and compatriot Dane Sweeny.

Patrick Harper: The 26-year-old featured in the men’s doubles semifinals of the Challenger tournament in Savannah, Alabama. He reached the penultimate match alongside American George Goldhoff.

Joshua Charlton: The ITF M25 tournament in Luzhou, China proved successful for Charlton, winning his second doubles title of 2026. His week was also aided by a solid singles performance, advancing to the quarterfinals.

Thomas Fancutt: A week after claiming his third career singles title, Fancutt won his first doubles crown in 16 months. He achieved the feat at an M25 tournament in Sharm El Shiekh, Egypt with Kiwi Ajeet Rai.

Elena Micic: Seeded third, Micic reached her second singles quarterfinal in the space of three weeks, achieving the feat at a W35 tournament in Miyazaki, Japan.

Cruz Hewitt: The teenager continued his strong ITF singles form, progressing to his fourth consecutive quarterfinal. Reaching the last eight at an M15 tournament in Singapore for the second-straight week, Hewitt has now won 12 of his past 16 matches.

Matt Hulme: The Queenslander joined Hewitt in the quarterfinals in Singapore, one of two qualifiers to reach the stage – the other being eventual champion Tristan Stringer. His campaign was highlighted by a triumph over No.5 seed Yuta Kawahashi, coming from a set down to prevail 6-7(1) 6-4 6-4.

Jacob Bradshaw: The 23-year-old raced to his fifth ITF singles quarterfinal at an M15 event in Monastir, Tunisia this week. He defeated Australian Open 2025 boys’ singles quarterfinalist William Rejchtman Vinciguerra en route.

Oliver Hancin: The 15-year-old won his third-career ITF junior singles trophy after emerging victorious a J30 event in Kigali, Rwanda. It marks back-to-back victories for Hancin, who claimed a J30 title in Accra, Ghana last week.

Ceressa Jackson: The Queenslander secured her second junior doubles crown this year, this time in Windhoek, Namibia. Jackson, a participant in the Wimbledon 14/u invitational last July, and South African partner Milan Swanepoel won in a tense final 2-6 6-4 [15-13].

> RISING AUSSIES: Ceressa Jackson

Taylah and Ashlee Lessue: It was a dream week for the Lessue family after Taylah and Ashlee won the doubles title of a J30 tournament in Lautoka, Fiji. Taylah also claimed the singles crown, dropping just 12 games throughout the tournament to reign supreme.

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