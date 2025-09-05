Australian Pro Tour

All men’s and women’s ITF World Tennis Tour and men’s ATP Challenger Tour events run for eight days, from Sunday qualifying through to finals concluding the following Sunday.

ITF World Tennis Tour men’s and women’s events provide either a 32 or 48-player qualifying singles draw, leading to a 32-player main draw. In addition, three places are reserved for ITF junior top 100 ranked players in men’s and women’s 15K event qualifying.

The ATP Challenger Tour events offer a 24-player qualifying singles draw where six players earn their way into the 32-player main draw.

For doubles all tours provide 16-team main draw with no qualifying event.