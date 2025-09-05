- Tournaments
About Australian Pro Tour
The Australian Pro Tour is the proving ground for the next generation of aspiring professional tennis players, with more than 40 tournaments across Australia from August 2025 to April 2026 at a range of ITF World Tennis Tour and ATP Challenger levels.
With more than US$1.4 million on offer players can accumulate prize money and gain crucial opportunities to earn ATP and WTA world ranking points in their bid to break into the ATP and WTA tours.
Tournaments structure
All men’s and women’s ITF World Tennis Tour and men’s ATP Challenger Tour events run for eight days, from Sunday qualifying through to finals concluding the following Sunday.
ITF World Tennis Tour men’s and women’s events provide either a 32 or 48-player qualifying singles draw, leading to a 32-player main draw. In addition, three places are reserved for ITF junior top 100 ranked players in men’s and women’s 15K event qualifying.
The ATP Challenger Tour events offer a 24-player qualifying singles draw where six players earn their way into the 32-player main draw.
For doubles all tours provide 16-team main draw with no qualifying event.
Men's tour structure
Women's tour structure
Understanding the ranking point systems
ITF ranking points vs ATP and WTA ranking points
The ITF World Tennis Tour is where new professional players and those transitioning from junior tours typically start earning their first professional ranking points. Most ITF events offer ATP and WTA points, so players can build their respective rankings.
How ranking points determine tournament acceptance
When entries for an ITF tournament close, the system first looks at players who have an ATP or WTA ranking, with higher-ranked players getting priority. After all eligible ATP or WTA ranked players have been accepted – the system turns to players who only have an ITF World Tennis ranking.
By recognising ITF rankings for tournament acceptance, players who are performing well at this foundational level can progress and gradually earn higher ATP or WTA points and climb the ranks.
ATP Challenger Tour prize money and ranking points allocation
Event category
Prize purse (USD)
|Winner ranking points
|Finalist ranking points
|SF ranking points
|QF ranking points
|R 16 ranking points
|Qual ranking points
|Qual finalist ranking points
|CH 175
|$250,000
175
|90
50
|25
|4
|3
|1
|CH 125
|$200,000
|125
|64
|35
|16
|8
|5
|3
|CH 100
|$160,000
|100
|50
|25
|14
|7
|4
|2
|CH 75
|$100,000
|75
|44
|22
|12
|6
|4
|2
|CH 50
|$60,000
|50
|25
|14
|8
|4
|3
|1
ITF Men’s World Tour prize money and ranking points allocation
Event category
Prize purse (USD)
|Winner ranking points
|Finalist ranking points
|SF ranking points
|QF ranking points
|R 16 ranking points
|M25
|$30,000
|25
|16
|8
|3
|1
|M15
|$25,000
|15
|8
|4
|2
|1
ITF Women’s World Tour prize money and ranking points allocation
|Event category
|Prize purse (USD)
|Winner ranking points
|Finalist ranking points
|SF ranking points
|QF ranking points
|R 16 ranking points
|R 32 ranking points
|Qualifier ranking points
|QF finalist ranking points
|W100
|$100,000
|100
|65
|39
|21
|12
|1
|5
|3
|W75
|$60,000
|75
|49
|29
|16
|9
|1
|3
|1
|W50
|$40,000
|50
|33
|20
|11
|6
|1
|2
|1
|W35
|$30,000
|35
|23
|14
|8
|4
|1
|W15
|$15,000
|15
|10
|6
|3
|1
Entry requirements and wildcards
ITF World Tennis Tour events
Entry into ITF World Tennis Tour events is managed via the ITF IPIN website. All competitors are required to have a valid 'Pro' IPIN (International Player Identification Number) and ensure the annual online service fee is paid or players risk their entry being declined.
This essential online service provided by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) for players who want to compete in official ITF-sanctioned tournaments. To get an IPIN, visit the IPIN website. For more information on ITF events, visit the ITF website.
ATP Challenger events
Only ATP-ranked players can register to enter via the ATP Player Zone website. Players who are not ATP ranked can only participate if they receive a wildcard. There's a limited number of wildcards for each tournament and qualifying wildcards are announced after the qualifying sign-in process has been completed.
How the acceptance lists work
Australian Pro Tour
After the entry deadline passes, the list of accepted players for each ITF World Tennis Tour event is published on their website. Players are placed on this list in a specific order – based on the ATP or WTA world rankings, ITF rankings, players with a verified World Tennis Number, players with a national top 500 ranking and lastly, all other entered players.
If you're an Australian player among the top 500, your national ranking could boost your chances of entering. If your national ranking falls outside the top 500, or if you're an international player, you'll be placed randomly with other unranked players for any remaining spots.
Important note on Australian National Rankings
The ITF World Tennis Tour office only accepts the Top 500 Australian player list four times a year. To maximise everyone’s chances of entering, we send the most current list before each Australian tournament circuit begins.
ATP Challenger events
ATP Challenger acceptance lists are primarily based on ATP rankings, with players ranked higher receiving direct entry into the main draw or qualifying rounds. The acceptance lists for ATP events are only available on the ATP Player Zone website.
Wildcards
Wildcards for all Pro Tour events are decided by the national selectors, who automatically consider every player who has entered.
To maximise wildcard opportunities, submit additional information via the forms below.
Withdrawing from the Pro Tour events
ITF World Tennis Tour events
Players can withdraw from an ITF World Tennis Tour event through IPIN up until the end of the qualifying sign-in period. Withdrawals after the withdrawal deadline (five days after entries close) will be classified as a late withdrawal and players are allowed three late withdrawal offences are allowed per calendar year without penalty. Please note an "off-site medical note" from a personal doctor will not exempt players from a late withdrawal offence or protect their record.
Once a player’s name appears on either the main draw or qualifying list at the freeze deadline they are officially committed to that event. Failure to appear or an incorrect withdrawal after this deadline may result in a monetary fine from the ITF for a "no-show" offence. Alternate players listed at the freeze deadline are not committed to the event.
Entry lists frequently change leading up to the freeze deadline. It is recommended that players regularly check the acceptance lists on the ITF World Tennis Tour website to stay informed about entry status.
ATP Challenger events
Each ATP Challenger event has a specific withdrawal deadline. It’s usually 21 days before the Monday of the tournament week. Withdrawals after the deadline, or withdrawals without proper notification, may result in fines and suspension. For further information on the withdrawal process, visit the ATP Tour rulebook.