Future stars named for junior Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup teams

Six of Australia’s top junior tennis players will represent the green and gold in Kazakhstan beginning next week for the Asia/Oceania Final Qualifying events for the 2026 Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup Juniors.

The prestigious 16/u competitions bring together the region’s strongest junior players and form a key part of the junior tennis pathway, providing opportunities for players to represent their country and experience elite international team competition.

Australia’s Junior Billie Jean King Cup team will begin competition on 11 May, featuring Queensland’s Tori Russell, alongside New South Wales duo Emilie Chen and Angel Warang. Russell returns for her second-consecutive selection, while Chen and Warang will make their national team debuts.

Maverick Banes, Tennis Australia National Development coach, will lead the girls’ team.

“The Billie Jean King Cup is a team competition, and I know that will bring out the best in Tori, Emilie and Angel,” Banes said.

“We have an evenly balanced team, with each player bringing something a little different which adds to our versatility and strength.

“They have all proven themselves internationally and I’m really excited about what this group can achieve. They can’t wait to get out there and represent Australia with pride.”

The Junior Davis Cup team will commence their campaign on 18 May, with Queensland's Taiki Takizawa joined by New South Welshman Ethan Domingo and Har Abir Sekhon. All three players will make their first appearances in the green and gold, under the guidance of Andrew Roberts.

> RISING AUSSIES: Ethan Domingo

“The team is extremely proud to represent Australia and is looking forward to the challenge of taking on the best in Asia,” Roberts said.

“The boys have prepared well, they’ve worked hard and are ready to go out there and compete.”

> RISING AUSSIES: Har Abir Sekhon

The events have previously been a launchpad for some of the game’s biggest stars, including Ash Barty, Lleyton Hewitt, Rafael Nadal and Coco Gauff during their junior careers.

Australia has a proud history across both events, winning the Junior Davis Cup six times and the Junior Billie Jean King Cup (formerly Junior Fed Cup) five times, and will be aiming to continue that tradition by qualifying for the Finals later this year.