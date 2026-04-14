Ranking movers: Duckworth ascendant after Mexico title

Men's singles

James Duckworth leads Australia's ranking risers this week after capturing the Mexico City Open title in a three-set epic.

The 34-year-old bested Italian Stefano Napolitano 6(7)-7 7-6(3) 6-2, after the match was halted at 5-5 in the second set due to heavy rain.

It was Duckworth's 18th Challenger crown, moving him to equal fifth on the circuit's all-time titles leaderboard alongside Japan's Go Soeda.

The feat catapulted the Australian 16 places in the ATP rankings to world No.70, his highest ranking since October 2024.

It comes a week after Duckworth made the final of the San Luis Potosi Challenger, falling to Colombia's Nicolas Mejia, which improved his ranking by nine places.

Other risers included Adam Walton, Tristan Schoolkate, Dane Sweeny and Christopher O'Connell.

Outside the Aussie top 10, Li Tu increased 35 places after reaching the semifinals at the Wuning 1 Challenger.

Aussie top 10 Player Ranking Move Alex de Minaur No.7 -1 Alexei Popyrin No.59 -15 James Duckworth No.70 +16 Aleksandar Vukic No.89 -2 Rinky Hijikata No.103 -3 Adam Walton No.109 +2 Tristan Schoolkate No.115 +1 Dane Sweeny No.132 +3 Christopher O'Connell No.141 +1 Jordan Thompson No.143

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Men's doubles

Australia maintained seven players in the top 100 of the ATP doubles rankings this week.

Jason Kubler rose three spots while John-Patrick Smith, Marc Polmans, Rinky Hijikata and John Peers all improved one place.

Meanwhile, Joshua Charlton jumped 21 spots to world No.217 after winning the Wuning 1 Challenger doubles final last week alongside Great Britain's Ben Jones.

Aussie top 10 Player Ranking Move John-Patrick Smith No.51 +1 Marc Polmans No.57 +1 Rinky Hijikata No.60 +1 John Peers No.61 +1 Jason Kubler No.70 +3 Matthew Ebden No.77 +2 Matthew Romios No.80 0 Blake Bayldon No.114 -3 Patrick Harper No.147

-3 Jordan Thompson No.155 +1

Women's singles

It was a quiet week on the WTA tour for Australia's women as the country's top players competed in the Billie Jean King Cup tie in Melbourne.

Despite falling 3-1 to Great Britain, 17-year-old Emerson Jones impressed on debut as she downed Katie Swan 7-5 6-3.

> MORE: Jones shines in Billie Jean King Cup debut amid British defeat

Jones also improved one spot on the WTA rankings, to world No.133, as she edges closer to the top 100.

Aussie top 10 Player Ranking Move Maya Joint No.30 0 Talia Gibson No.57 -1 Daria Kasatkina No.72 -2 Kimberly Birrell No.82 -2 Ajla Tomljanovic No.85 -2 Emerson Jones No.133 +1 Priscilla Hon No.138 0 Maddison Inglis No.140 -1 Taylah Preston No.151 -1 Storm Hunter No.200 -5





Women's doubles

Tenika Mcgiffin has entered the Aussie women's doubles top 10 after jumping 26 spots in the WTA rankings.

The 27-year-old reached a career-high doubles ranking of No.235 after reaching the final of a W75 event in Calvi, France, with Czech partner Michaela Bayerlova.

Priscilla Hon and Petra Hule also improved their doubles rankings this week.

Aussie top 10 Player Ranking Move Storm Hunter No.17 0 Ellen Perez No.20 0 Maya Joint No.35 0 Olivia Gadecki No.78 -7 Kimberly Birrell No.94 0 Talia Gibson No.118 -1 Priscilla Hon No.145 +1 Alexandra Osborne No.184 0 Petra Hule No.198 +3 Tenika Mcgiffin No.235 +26

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