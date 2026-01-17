Mirra Andreeva claimed Adelaide International 2026 champion

In an all-teen final, Mirra Andreeva powered past Victoria Mboko in straight sets to lift her fourth WTA singles trophy in Adelaide.

Saturday 17 January 2026
Tennis Australia
Adelaide, Australia
ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 17: Mirra Andreeva poses with Women's Singles Champion trophy the during day six of the 2026 Adelaide International at Memorial Drive on January 17, 2026 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Mark Brake/Getty Images)

Mirra Andreeva achieved another milestone in her flourishing career with victory at the Adelaide International. 

The 18-year-old took 46 minutes to record a 6-3 6-1 victory over Victoria Mboko. 

After dropping the first three games, Andreeva reasserted authority by claiming nine games straight. 

While Mboko - who won a series of three-set matches en route to the final - required medical treatment, Andreeva blended power with precision to close out a comprehensive victory. 

It adds to earlier titles in Iasi, Doha and at the WTA 1000 tournament in Indian Wells last year, which made the then-17-year-old the youngest player to win a title at that level. 

Andreeva peaked in the world's top five in July last year and after arriving in Adelaide at world No.8, is expected to return to world No.6 in the next rankings release. 

