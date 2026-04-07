Birrell eager for British Billie Jean King Cup challenge

Kimberly Birrell relishes any opportunity to represent her country, especially when playing on home soil.

This week, Birrell will feature in her sixth-straight tie for the Culture Amp Australian Billie Jean King Cup team when they face Great Britain in Melbourne. A regular member of the squad, the Queenslander is looking forward to playing in Australia’s first BJK Cup tie in Melbourne in 15 years.

> All you need to know for Australia's tie against Great Britain

“It’s just such a privilege to wear the green and gold as always, and so lucky to have another home tie,” she said. “It makes it even more special to compete here in Melbourne, in front of our friends and family.

“Playing the Australian Open, it’s always our favourite time of year, so to get to play here again is such a bonus.”

Birrell arrives in Melbourne after experiencing another strong start to the year. The 27-year-old has won 16 of her 25 matches in 2026, highlighted by semifinal appearances in Adelaide and Austin. She has also returned to the top 100 after beginning the season at world No.106.

The world No.80 believes her experience on the WTA Tour is the main contributor to her consistency at the top level.

“Anytime you’ve got wins on the board, it gives you a lot of confidence and just that ability to compete day in, day out,” she said.

“It’s confidence in your ability, but also in my body too. I’ve played so many matches to start this year, so I’m feeling really good. I’m really proud of how I’ve started the year.

> TICKETS: Australia v Great Britain Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier

“This is kind of my second year [of regularly featuring at WTA 1000 level] and it definitely helps having that experience under my belt.”

Team Australia strive to return to the BJK Cup Finals after Kazakhstan prevailed their Qualifiers group in Brisbane last April. They also aim to prevent Great Britain, ranked world No.3, from reaching the Finals for a third-straight year.

As the two nations share a storied rivalry across most sports, Birrell and the Australian team understand the magnitude of playing Great Britain.

“It’s definitely a rivalry in not just tennis, but all sports. It’s really exciting to play GB and obviously everyone who plays at this level can compete very highly, especially playing for their country. It makes everyone play above their ranking,” she said.

> Last time they met: Australia v Great Britain

“Whenever we step out on court, we are ready to go. We never underestimate our opponents, so it’s going to be fun.”

You can watch Australia’s Qualifier tie against Great Britain on 10-11 April on the channels of the Nine Network.