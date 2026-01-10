Aussies everywhere as Summer of Tennis hits Adelaide, Hobart

The second week of the Australian Summer of Tennis approaches, with 12 Aussies set to compete in the main draw at next week’s Adelaide International and Hobart International.

As the Brisbane International and United Cup come to their thrilling conclusions, all eyes will shift to The Drive and the Domain Tennis Centre, where local players are aiming to join illustrious honour rolls.

Thanasi Kokkinakis’ name is already on the Adelaide International champions' list, and the 2022 winner returns to the South Australian capital – his home town – where he will compete alongside four compatriots.

Kokkinakis, in what will be his first singles match in almost a year after pectoral surgery, will open against 2023 and 2025 Adelaide finalist Sebastian Korda.

Also in the main draw is former world No.19 Alexei Popyrin, who begins his quest against big-serving American Reilly Opelka, and James Duckworth, who’s drawn eighth seed Tomas Machac.

There’s also an all-Aussie battle between Rinky Hijikata and Tristian Schoolkate, with the winner to face No.1 seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

In the women’s draw, five Australians will aim to follow in the footsteps of legendary countrywoman Ash Barty, who twice captured the WTA 500-level title.

World No.32 Maya Joint leads the charge, opening her campaign against AO 2020 champion Sofia Kenin.

Ajla Tomljanovic has drawn No.5 seed Clara Tauson, while Daria Kasatkina faces a resurgent Maria Sakkari, who beat both Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu at the United Cup in Perth.

Should Joint and Tomljanovic win their opening-round matches, they would go head-to-head for a place in the quarterfinals.

Teenage sensation Emerson Jones, who won her first round at the Brisbane International under lights at Pat Rafter Arena, faces sixth seed Emma Navarro, while fellow Queenslander Kimberly Birrell takes on Diana Shnaider.

Defending champion Madison Keys is the second seed, while the top seed is Jessica Pegula, whom Keys beat in the 2025 final.

Further south in Hobart, rising West Australian stars Talia Gibson and Taylah Preston take their places in the field at the WTA 250 event, where fellow Aussies Alicia Molik and Jarmila Wolfe are former winners.

Gibson, who rose to the brink of the top 100 last year, faces Wang Xinyu first up, while Preston will tackle No.5 seed Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, who arrives after an upset win over Coco Gauff at the United Cup.

Aussies in action

WTA ADELAIDE

Main draw – first round

Maya Joint (AUS) v Sofia Kenin (USA)

Daria Kasatkina (AUS) v [WC] Maria Sakkari (GRE)

[WC] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [5] Clara Tauson (DEN)

[WC] Emerson Jones (AUS) v [6] Emma Navarro (USA)

[WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v Diana Shnaider

Qualifying - first round

Jaqueline Cristian (ROU) d [WC] Sarah Mildren (AUS) 7-6(4) 6-2

Tereza Valentova (CZE) d [WC] Laquisa Khan (AUS) 6-2 6-3

Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) d [WC] Tori Russell (AUS) 6-4 6-1

Katerina Siniakova (CZE) d [WC] Emelie Chen (AUS) 6-2 6-0



ATP ADELAIDE

Main draw – first round

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Reilly Opelka (USA)

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v Sebastian Korda (USA)

[WC] James Duckworth (AUS) v [8] Tomas Machac (CZE)

[WC] Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) v [WC] Rinky Hijikata (AUS)

Qualifying – first round

Draw to be released



WTA HOBART

Main draw – first round

[WC] Taylah Preston (AUS) v [5] Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP)

[WC] Talia Gibson (AUS) v Wang Xinyu (CHN)

Qualifying – first round

[WC] Ava Beck (AUS) v Simona Waltert (SUI)

[WC] Jizelle Sibai (AUS) v Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) – in progress

Ayano Shimizu (JPN) d [WC] Gabriella Da Silva Fick (AUS) 7-5 6-3

Petra Marcinko (CRO) d [WC] Sarah Rokusek (AUS) 6-4 6-2