Biography
On Court
- Began playing tennis as a four-year-old at the Coomera Waters Recreation Club on the Gold Coast
- Lists forehand as her favourite shot
- Represented Australia at the ITF World Junior Tennis Finals (in Czech Republic) and Junior Billie Jean King Cup Finals (in Turkey) during 2022
- Made WTA-level debut as a wildcard in the Hobart International qualifying draw
- In early 2023, was the world’s highest-ranked junior player born in 2008
- Joined Tennis Australia’s National Tennis Academy in 2023
- Was a girls’ singles finalist at Australian Open 2024, making her the first local finalist since Jessica Moore in 2008.
- Also reached the Wimbledon 2024 girls’ singles final
- Peaked at world No.2 in ITF junior rankings in May 2024, making her the highest-ranked Australian girl since Ash Barty in 2011.
Off Court
- Nickname is Emo
- Coach is David Taylor, the former long-time advisor of Sam Stosur and Alicia Molik
- Hobbies include running and swimming
- Favourite television show is Young Sheldon
- Mother, Loretta Harrop, was a professional triathlete and won a silver medal at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games
- Father, Brad Jones, won the 1999 Grogan Medal representing Mt Gravatt in the QAFL
- Older brother, Hayden Jones, is also a top-ranked junior player. Names her brother as the biggest influence in her career so far
- Most admired player is Emma Raducanu, because she likes the way she plays
- Female Junior Athlete of the Year finalist at the 2022 Australian Tennis Awards
- Shared the Female Junior Athlete of the Year honour with Taylah Preston at the 2023 Australian Tennis Awards
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|17
|Born
|7 July 2008
|Birth Place
|Gold Coast, Queensland
|Lives
|Gold Coast, Queensland
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Carlos Cuadrado
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian Ranking
|2023
|873
Latest news
Gallery
Emerson Jones at Wimbledon 2025
Emerson Jones and Jeline Vandromme competing in junior doubles during The Championships, Wimbledon 2025 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.
Emerson Jones at the 2025 Australian Open
Emerson Jones in action during Junior Girls’ Singles Round 3 on court 3 at the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park.
Emerson Jones at the 2025 French Open
Emerson Jones in action during the 2025 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris.
Emerson Jones at Wimbledon 2025
Date: 05 Jul 2025
Emerson Jones at the 2025 French Open
Emerson Jones in action during the 2025 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris, France.
Emerson Jones at Wimbledon 2025
Emerson Jones celebrates during The Championships, Wimbledon 2025 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.
