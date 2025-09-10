Storm Hunter

australian-flag

Australia

active

I actually think about it a lot because it is one of those moments where I could easily just think I’m too tired or I’m too sore. I really fought hard and really thought about trying to get the win for Australia.

Storm Hunter, 9 Apr 2025
Biography

On Court

  • idol growing up was Andre Agassi: “I first started [to play tennis] because he was one of the first tennis matches I ever watched and after watching him I wanted to be a pro tennis player.”
  • also likes Rafael Nadal: “I’m a lefty too so I love to watch him play and he is so mentally tough so I aspire to be like him.”
  • realised at age 15 or 16 that she was good enough to follow a professional career
  • named in the Australian Fed Cup team for the first time in January 2014
  • singles finalist in the 2011 Optus 18s Australian Championships, going down to Ashleigh Barty; teamed up with Brooke Rischbieth to make the doubles semifinals
  • pushed world No.3 Daria Gavrilova to three tough sets in her first Australian Open junior championships in 2010; from this, realised her potential to become a professional tennis player
  • aspires to be like former Australian pro and world No.8 Alicia Molik; believes if she works hard she has every chance to reach such heights
  • toughest opponent she’s faced is Belgian Kirsten Flipkens
  • wishes she could replay her Hobart International second-round match against Flipkens, where she fell in a third-set tiebreak
  • dream tennis scenario would be to beat the world No.1 in a night match at Rod Laver Arena
  • ultimate professional goal is to win a Grand Slam – especially the Australian Open – and to win a Fed Cup
  • sitting in her entourage at an Australian Open match at Rod Laver Arena would be her family, her team, and hopefully Billy Slater or Sally Fitzgibbons
  • qualified at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in her career at Roland Garros 2021
  • advanced to Wimbledon ladies’ doubles semifinals in 2021 with American Caroline Dolehide, where they lost to Russians Elena Vesnina and Veronika Kudermetova after holding three match points
  • represented Australia at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, reaching doubles quarterfinals alongside Ash Barty
  • made top-20 debut in doubles in January 2022
  • broke into the world’s top-10 in doubles in October 2022, after winning first WTA 1000 title alongside Brazil’s Luisa Stefani at Guadalajara
  • made the Wimbledon ladies’ doubles final alongside Belgium’s Elise Mertens in 2023
  • rose to world No.2 in doubles in September 2023, making her the highest-ranked Australian female in 16 years
  • became the third Australian woman to achieve a No.1 ranking in doubles in November 2023
  • made the third round in singles at Australian Open 2024 as a qualifier. She was the first Aussie qualifier to progress that far in 39 years
  • missed most of the 2024 season after rupturing Achilles during a training session at a Billie Jean King Cup tie in Brisbane in April

Off Court

  • if she wasn’t a tennis player she would be a high school teacher
  • fan of the Fremantle Dockers in the AFL and Melbourne Storm in the NRL
  • loves to surf
  • nicknamed “Storminator”
  • best piece of advice received is to control what you can control
  • her perfect day would involve going on a surfing round trip down south to Margaret River with family and friends
  • had she not been a tennis player, she would have been a professional surfer or school teacher
  • married partner Loughlin Hunter in November 2022

Titles/Finals

Finals

  • Made the Wimbledon ladies’ doubles final alongside Belgium’s Elise Mertens in 2023

 

Statistics

Key statistics

Age30
Born11 August 1994
Birth placeRockhampton, Queensland
LivesMelbourne, Victoria
Height166 cm
PlaysLeft-handed
CoachNicole Pratt

Year-end singles ranking history

YearAustralian Ranking
2023172
2022237
2021129
2020282
2019428
2018
2017676
2016293
2015371
2014323
2013242
2012721
2011725

