Storm Hunter

Biography
On Court
- idol growing up was Andre Agassi: “I first started [to play tennis] because he was one of the first tennis matches I ever watched and after watching him I wanted to be a pro tennis player.”
- also likes Rafael Nadal: “I’m a lefty too so I love to watch him play and he is so mentally tough so I aspire to be like him.”
- realised at age 15 or 16 that she was good enough to follow a professional career
- named in the Australian Fed Cup team for the first time in January 2014
- singles finalist in the 2011 Optus 18s Australian Championships, going down to Ashleigh Barty; teamed up with Brooke Rischbieth to make the doubles semifinals
- pushed world No.3 Daria Gavrilova to three tough sets in her first Australian Open junior championships in 2010; from this, realised her potential to become a professional tennis player
- aspires to be like former Australian pro and world No.8 Alicia Molik; believes if she works hard she has every chance to reach such heights
- toughest opponent she’s faced is Belgian Kirsten Flipkens
- wishes she could replay her Hobart International second-round match against Flipkens, where she fell in a third-set tiebreak
- dream tennis scenario would be to beat the world No.1 in a night match at Rod Laver Arena
- ultimate professional goal is to win a Grand Slam – especially the Australian Open – and to win a Fed Cup
- sitting in her entourage at an Australian Open match at Rod Laver Arena would be her family, her team, and hopefully Billy Slater or Sally Fitzgibbons
- qualified at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in her career at Roland Garros 2021
- advanced to Wimbledon ladies’ doubles semifinals in 2021 with American Caroline Dolehide, where they lost to Russians Elena Vesnina and Veronika Kudermetova after holding three match points
- represented Australia at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, reaching doubles quarterfinals alongside Ash Barty
- made top-20 debut in doubles in January 2022
- broke into the world’s top-10 in doubles in October 2022, after winning first WTA 1000 title alongside Brazil’s Luisa Stefani at Guadalajara
- made the Wimbledon ladies’ doubles final alongside Belgium’s Elise Mertens in 2023
- rose to world No.2 in doubles in September 2023, making her the highest-ranked Australian female in 16 years
- became the third Australian woman to achieve a No.1 ranking in doubles in November 2023
- made the third round in singles at Australian Open 2024 as a qualifier. She was the first Aussie qualifier to progress that far in 39 years
- missed most of the 2024 season after rupturing Achilles during a training session at a Billie Jean King Cup tie in Brisbane in April
Off Court
- if she wasn’t a tennis player she would be a high school teacher
- fan of the Fremantle Dockers in the AFL and Melbourne Storm in the NRL
- loves to surf
- nicknamed “Storminator”
- best piece of advice received is to control what you can control
- her perfect day would involve going on a surfing round trip down south to Margaret River with family and friends
- had she not been a tennis player, she would have been a professional surfer or school teacher
- married partner Loughlin Hunter in November 2022
Titles/Finals
Finals
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|30
|Born
|11 August 1994
|Birth place
|Rockhampton, Queensland
|Lives
|Melbourne, Victoria
|Height
|166 cm
|Plays
|Left-handed
|Coach
|Nicole Pratt
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian Ranking
|2023
|172
|2022
|237
|2021
|129
|2020
|282
|2019
|428
|2018
|–
|2017
|676
|2016
|293
|2015
|371
|2014
|323
|2013
|242
|2012
|721
|2011
|725
Gallery
Storm Hunter Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers 2025
Storm Hunter during the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers at Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane, Queensland
Storm Sanders Adelaide International 2021
Storm Sanders plays a shot against Ajla Tomljanovic on Centre Court during Day 3 of the Adelaide International at the Memorial Drive Tennis Centre
Storm Sanders Australian Open round 3 2022
Storm Sanders during her game on KIA Arena during round 3 of the Australian Open on Margaret Court Arena at Melbourne Park
Storm Hunter Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers 2025
Storm Hunter with fans during the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers at Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane, Queensland
Storm Hunter Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers 2025
Storm Hunter competing during the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers at Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane, Queensland
