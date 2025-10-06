Dane Sweeny

australian-flag

Australia

active

I’d say my forehand is probably the shot I like to hit the most.

Dane Sweeny, 1 Mar 2024
Dane Sweeny celebrates a winning point

Biography

On Court

  • Crowned champion at the 16/u Australian Championships in December 2017
  • Singles winner of the 2018 Lee Duk Hee Cup Chuncheon International in Korea
  • Made ITF junior debut in 2014 at the Queensland Junior Winter International in Kawana
  • Cracked the ITF junior world’s top 100 in late 2017
  • In March 2018, won first professional-level, main-draw match at the Australian Pro Tour event in Mornington
  • Inspired by Lleyton Hewitt: “I love Lleyton’s competitiveness, his determination not to miss a point and how he puts so much pressure on his opponents,” he said.
  • Advanced to the final round of Australian Open 2021 qualifying as a No.795-ranked wildcard
  • Won his first ATP main draw singles match at the Melbourne Summer Series in 2021
  • Won six Australian Pro Tour titles (from seven finals) in 2022, as well as winning more than 60 singles matches
  • During that brilliant 2022 season, rose from outside the top 500 (February) to a career-high ranking of No.236 (October)

Statistics

Key statistics

Age24
Born12 February 2001
LivesQueensland, Australia
PlaysRight-handed

Year-end singles ranking history

YearAustralian ranking
2023256
2022253
2021492
2020779
20191015

