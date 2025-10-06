Dane Sweeny

- Biography
Biography
On Court
- Crowned champion at the 16/u Australian Championships in December 2017
- Singles winner of the 2018 Lee Duk Hee Cup Chuncheon International in Korea
- Made ITF junior debut in 2014 at the Queensland Junior Winter International in Kawana
- Cracked the ITF junior world’s top 100 in late 2017
- In March 2018, won first professional-level, main-draw match at the Australian Pro Tour event in Mornington
- Inspired by Lleyton Hewitt: “I love Lleyton’s competitiveness, his determination not to miss a point and how he puts so much pressure on his opponents,” he said.
- Advanced to the final round of Australian Open 2021 qualifying as a No.795-ranked wildcard
- Won his first ATP main draw singles match at the Melbourne Summer Series in 2021
- Won six Australian Pro Tour titles (from seven finals) in 2022, as well as winning more than 60 singles matches
- During that brilliant 2022 season, rose from outside the top 500 (February) to a career-high ranking of No.236 (October)
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|24
|Born
|12 February 2001
|Lives
|Queensland, Australia
|Plays
|Right-handed
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian ranking
|2023
|256
|2022
|253
|2021
|492
|2020
|779
|2019
|1015